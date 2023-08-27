There’s a soft “whuff” from the big, gentle Belgian horse as he’s backed out of the trailer.

Roger Barnes and his cousin, Dale Wayne Freeman, then push the 1200 pound wagonette they had manually pushed onto a trailer an hour before, off the trailer. They back Rudy between the shafts of the old style vehicle. There’s not much sound then except the jingle of harness being fastened, the occasional thud of a huge hoof shifting and two men working in tandem to prepare the apparatus for an old time funeral procession that helps keep western tradition alive.

Nanalee Nichols is a retired journalist and newspaper owner living in Lamar County.

