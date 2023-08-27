There’s a soft “whuff” from the big, gentle Belgian horse as he’s backed out of the trailer.
Roger Barnes and his cousin, Dale Wayne Freeman, then push the 1200 pound wagonette they had manually pushed onto a trailer an hour before, off the trailer. They back Rudy between the shafts of the old style vehicle. There’s not much sound then except the jingle of harness being fastened, the occasional thud of a huge hoof shifting and two men working in tandem to prepare the apparatus for an old time funeral procession that helps keep western tradition alive.
Yes, funeral procession. You see, the Marlborough man had passed away at 91. A lifelong cowboy, he wanted his last ride to be horse drawn. On July 11th of this year, he got his wish.
Mac “Turk” Robinson was one of twelve cowboys that served as Marlboro cigarette men back in the time when cigarettes were advertised on television frequentl
Mac never smoked Marlbor-ough or any other cigarette but he was the epitome of the rugged cowboy the company used in its advertising. He was a rodeo cowboy as well as a model for the famous Marlborough Man. After that he served Hugo, Oklahoma as an EMT and firefighter.
It seemed fitting to fulfill his last wish, but horse drawn hearses aren’t easy to find these days.
But through the cowboy grapevine someone who knew Turk, knew someone who knew Roger Barnes and knew he had Belgian horses and the beautiful hand built wagonette.
And Roger being the kind guy he is, was more than willing to help.
Roger has been a paramedic with Paris/Lamar County EMS for 18 years.
The Powderly resident’s hobbies are his beautiful Belgian draft horses and doing wonderful woodwork.
When he had time he gave carriage rides at Christmas around the square in Paris for children and was available in his old fashioned frock coat and top hat for weddings. He does less of that now due to time demands.
Back in 2009 he bought the hand made wheels and axles for his wagonette from an Amish wheelwright up in Clark, Missouri. From there Roger built the wagon, which is a work of art with hand stained and polished boards and every detail carefully created. The upholstery is tufted and perfect, horseshoes serve a functional and decorative purpose. It’s sturdy but elegant and gleams softly.
He borrowed another Belgian aficionado, Charlie Wither’s, horse Rudy for this funeral though, since Rudy is so very gentle and crowds don’t bother him.
It’s a lot of hard work to push a heavy wagon on a trailer, load a horse, hitch it up, drive it to Hugo and then reload wagon and trailer afterward, but it’s something Roger and his Cousin Dale were happy to do for the family, even though they had never met until that day.
In their starched jeans and white shirts the pallbearers put Turk’s wooden casket onto the wagon and Roger in his top hat, white shirt and black vest led the solemn procession to Mt. Olivet cemetery. There a huge floral offering in the shape of a pack of Marlborough cigarettes along with other flowers, awaited. Nearby are the graves of several famous cowboys, Lane Frost and Freckles Brown among them.
This isn’t the only time he’s done a funeral, he and his cousin Dale also provided comfort for the family of a young man, only 24, who died in an accident. They drove to Wright City, Oklahoma for that ceremony, where the cowboy’s horse was tied to the wagon tail board.
It’s typical of Roger to do so much for strangers, his compassion, skill and friendliness as a paramedic is well known. He’s particularly good with children, who tend to trust his steady voice.
He has an adult daughter and son. He and his wife have eleven grandkids, ranging in age from 23 to under twelve. One grandson is twelve and races dirt track cars and three like horses and can drive a buggy “pretty good”, the proud grandad explains.
Switching from a skilled paramedic to a wagon driver that provides strangers with his last wish is seamless for Roger. At well over six feet tall Roger Barnes is a big guy with an even bigger heart.
Nanalee Nichols is a retired journalist and newspaper owner living in Lamar County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.