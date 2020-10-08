At this time, Pat Mayse is slightly above normal pool with water temps in the low 70s. Water color is very good for this time of year, especially with all the rain and runoff it has received. I’m seeing huge balls of shad in the Visor Creek areas. These shad are running from 7 feet to 15 feet, and both points are showing the movement headed toward the back of the cove. Some shad are already hanging along the roadbed. I’ve marked schools of shad on several points and also on secondary points with deep water access.
Another area that has a lot of shad is Game Warden Cove and it appears to me that these shad are also moving to the back of the cove. Mid-depth cranks, lipless cranks and swim baits are working for me. I know there are a number of baits that will work but I only tried these this weekend. The full moon we had last week had an effect on the early morning bite, but there was some feeding going on in late afternoon. With the full moon phase moving out, the early bite should pick up and topwater baits will be a good choice.
Shad movements and cover are important to catching bass because they use that cover to ambush. They also will get below balls of shad. Remember — bass feed up because of the location of their eyes, so if you can pick a bait that will go between the shad and above the bass, that will be ideal. I really like an “old school” bait called a Countdown Rapala that is a three and a half ounce shad pattern. This bait is called a Countdown because it sinks about a foot per second and because of this, you can put the bait at the correct depth. If you don’t have a Countdown, you can add weight dots to a jerkbait. The other bait that will work in this pattern is a weighted swimbait because you can count it down also.
We had several area fishermen at the Sealy’s Big Bass Splash tournament that was held on Lake Fork recently. I knew I was going to see their names in the winning results and there they were. Congratulations to Stephen Jones/Powderly, Charles Armstrong/Arthur City, Orrin Vanderburg/Paris, Cody Anders/Paris, James Reed/Powderly, Danny Sims/Sulphur Springs, Russell Robinson/Sumner, Curtis Daniels/Durant (weighed in two winning fish), James Taylor Jr./Reno, Charles Reavis/Deport, Wes Darnell/Paris and Chase Woodard/Reno. Great job guys — way to go. If I missed anybody give me a shout.
We have had some really good fall-type weather, but don’t forget. this is Texas and you can expect to have more days of summer-type weather and you’ll need to change your patterns because those fish sure will. The main thing is just to enjoy being on the water. We’ll be looking at some beautiful foliage pretty soon because the trees are just now beginning to turn. Have fun, be safe and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water slightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.42 feet low. Black bass are fair on drop shots, crankbaits, tube baits and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18 to 28 feet near deep water humps, flats and boat docks with some bass caught in 6 to 10 feet early. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, bridges and creek intersections in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on live bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 78 degrees; 0.52 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps, and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, poppers, chuggers, skirted jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8 to 16 feet. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber edges in 14 to 25 feet. White bass are fair on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are slow. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 77-81 degrees; 2.71 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on drop shots, medium size crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 12 to 25 feet. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25-35 feet with live bait, slabs, jigging spoons over humps, flats edges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 1.6 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on slow-moving finesse worms and jigs near standing flooded timber, points and drop-offs. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 2.25 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs and flooded timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 18 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 15 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 78-81 degrees; 1.10 feet low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, senkos, jigs and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near drop-offs, large flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 80 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 79 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam and around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies and PowerBait around spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 81 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels and standing timber. White and spotted bass fair on sassy shad and topwater lures around coves, dam, main lake and points.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around creek channels. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait below the dam and along creek channels. Larger crappie seem to be biting in the evening hours.
Texoma: Elevation below normal, water 78 degrees and clear. Striped bass good on sassy shad and shad around the main lake and river channel. Striped bass are biting good in the main lake around the mouth of the rivers using live shad and sassy sha feet with some fish moving into shallow water in the 8 to 12 feet range. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie are biting around docks and brush structure using jigs and minnows. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and shad around creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Catfish are biting on jigs using shad and cut shad for bait, they are also biting in channels and mouth of the rivers.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
