A native of Paris, Texas, is serving aboard one of the nation’s newest, most versatile warships, the future USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5).
Airman Apprentice Grant Sulsar is a 2019 North Lamar High School graduate. According to Sulsar, the values required to succeed in the Navy are like those found in Paris.
“I feel my hometown helped me be successful by teaching me the importance of being respectful,” Suslar said. “Respect goes both ways.”
Miguel Keith is an Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) ship that was to be commissioned by the U.S. Navy on May 8 in San Diego. Ship commissioning is a naval tradition that places a ship in active service.
The ship is named in honor of Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith and is the first ship to bear the name. Miguel Keith was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism in Vietnam in May 1970.
ESB-5 is the third ESB variant of the Expeditionary Transfer Dock platform. Expeditionary Mobile Base was previously known as Afloat Forward Staging Base (AFSB) in the Mobile Landing Platform (MLP) program. ESBs are highly flexible platforms that provide logistics movement from sea to shore supporting a broad range of military operations. The ESB variant is designed around four core capabilities: aviation, berthing, equipment staging area, and command and control.
Mrs. Eliadora Delores Keith, Miguel Keith’s mother, will serve as the ship’s sponsor. As part of a time-honored Navy tradition during the ceremony, Mrs. Keith, will give the first order to “man our ship and bring her to life.”
The ship’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Troy A. Fendrick, reported the ship as ready and the crew is excited to begin their mission.
“Preparing a warship to enter the surface fleet is a privilege and the Miguel Keith crew has done an exceptional job during this challenging time,” said Fendrick. “I am proud of our sailors’ and civil service mariners’ steadfast dedication to ship and each other. I am honored to serve as their commanding officer as we bring the ship to life.”
Sailors’ jobs are highly varied aboard Miguel Keith. Roughly 100 military officers and crew, plus 45 Military Sealift Command personnel make up the ship’s company, and they keep all parts of the ship running smoothly. Each crew member performs a number of tasks outside of their traditional job or rating.
Sulsar is an aviation boatswain’s mate (handling) who serves as an aircraft handler responsible for taxiing and directing aircraft both on the flight deck and on the hanger bay, and making sure clear communication is maintained at all times.
“I just enjoy everything about working on the flight deck, minus the heat,” Sulsar said.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Sulsar, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“It is a privilege and an honor to defend my country,” Sulsar added. “Semper in Pugna!”
“Semper in Pugna,” is Miguel Keith’s motto. It means “Always in the Fight!”
Due to public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioning will be a private event, rather than the traditional public commissioning ceremony. The event will be livestreamed to allow viewing by the general public at allhands.navy.mil/Media/Live-Stream/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.