Those of you who enjoy movies about cooking may enjoy a new French film (subtitles) streaming on Amazon called “Delicieux.” Set in 1789, just prior to the Revolution, when French aristocracy had reached such a ridiculous state of hypocrisy that they actually did believe that one had to be an aristocrat to appreciate fine food, that the eating of gastronomic delicacies was an art form, more truly understood by those of blue blood. Let the people have their bread and cheese.
So when Pierre Manceron, an aspiring master chef for the Duc de Chamfort, is roundly belittled by his employer and guests for wanting to impress them by preparing something beside the extensive (and exhausting) courses ordered for that day, a little amuse bouche as it were. He is not only humiliated, but fired.
Disgusted and saddened, he retreats to his father’s abandoned farm, with his son, a budding revolutionary who is furious at his father’s treatment. There Manceron sulks until one day a young woman, Louise, appears and asks that he teach her to cook. He refuses of course, but she camps at his door until he relents. Her background story changes with time, but he is soon persuaded to use the farm as a “relay” (French for a stagecoach station), serving good food for anyone and everyone, on tables covered with a cloth and flowers — the precursor of the restaurant.
But we haven’t heard the last of the Duc de Chamfort. There are scores to settle. Dishes to prepare. People to educate. Gregory Gadebois, a hulking bear of a man, is splendid as Pierre. Isabelle Carre plays Louise. And Benjamin Lavernhe plays the Duke.
Remember the 1987 Danish film “Babette’s Feast”? Or Stanley Tucci and Tony Shalhoub in 1996’s “Big Night” about the Italian brothers trying to make a go of it with a restaurant in Paradise, New Jersey? Or, more recently, Helen Mirren’s great turn as the haughty one Michelin star restaurant proprietor who has to come to terms with the boisterous Indian restaurant that moved in across the street in 2014’s “The Hundred-Foot Journey.” Who doesn’t love a film about food?
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.