I have to confess that I wasn’t a fan of 1986's “Top Gun.” I thought at the time that it was written for a lot of Tom Cruise posturing. I found no chemistry between Cruise and Kelly McGillis. And I was bored by all the pumping testosterone. “Top Gun: Maverick” has some of the posturing and a fair amount of testosterone, but I see they’ve added a couple of women pilots guilty of the same competitive horsing around. And even though Cruise’s character, cal-sign “Maverick,” is brought in as a flight instructor, don’t think for a minute he doesn’t get to fly–with or without permission.