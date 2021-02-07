While cleaning out my late father-in-law’s attic, I came across two dusty old canvas cots stuck way back in a dark corner. They were as heavy as a Buick, and seemed to be in good shape, at least until they slipped out of my hands coming down the ladder. Twin explosions of brittle wooden legs and supports echoed throughout the neighborhood when they landed on the concrete garage floor ten feet below.
Because of the torn and rotten canvas, they were no great loss, other than being tokens of days past. They reminded me of back when the Old Man got the camping bug and crawled into our dusty old attic to retrieve similar cots in much better condition.
I always wondered why he insisted on setting them up in that airless canvas umbrella tent. Neither he nor Mom slept on them, that I can recall. Those were the days when they’d roll up a cotton mattress and stuff it into the back of the truck.
I distinctly recall seeing the cots set up on both sides of the tent, with the mattress on the ground between them. That’s where my parents slept. I either spent the nights on the picnic table, or in the bed of the truck. Looking back, I barely remember Little Brother on those hot summer nights.
A few years ago, the War Department and I decided to return to those camping roots and bought a three-person tent and instead of cots, we also acquired two inflatable sleeping pads that laid on the floor. The salesman told us it would be like sleeping on our bed at home.
He was wrong.
In fact, he was so wrong we could have gotten litigious over those claims.
We chose one of those late winter weeks when camping is fun because the weather was so cool and drove up to an Oklahoma state park that will remain nameless, because there was truly nothing to do. The tent went up without a problem though, and the self-inflating pads rose to half the size of a biscuit.
The War Department eyeballed the pads and rolled her eyes.
“Those don’t look very comfortable. I may sleep in the back seat.”
“When that happens, where do I sleep?”
She backed up to the campfire and shivered with pleasure.
“You can stack them. Maybe they’ll be softer then.”
“They’ll be fine.” I held the flap on the tent. “Climb in.”
She threw a longing look at the truck’s back seat and crawled inside. Five minutes later, I wished for the Old Man’s uncomfortable cots. We both felt like the Princess and the Pea. No matter which way we turned, some body part encountered a miniscule rock, tiny stick, or lump of hard earth slightly larger than a grain of sand.
I turned out the lantern and seconds later her voice came through the darkness.
“Remember when we first got together and took your tent up to Arkansas and camped on that river?”
“The White River?”
“Yeah, that one. We didn’t use a sleeping pad, or anything else. You pitched the tent on the ground and that’s where we slept for a couple of nights.”
“I remember that. I had some kind of fever in the middle of the night and you thought you’d have to take me to the hospital.” I rolled over to find a less painful position.”
“The reason for you to go to the hospital was because I considered beating you into jelly with a fishing rod.”
“Because the ground was so hard.”
“Yeah, but we were younger, so we could tolerate such things. I thought about making you into apple butter because it was hotter’n blue blazes when we got in the tent, and then by early morning I was freezing to death.”
“That’s why we bought better sleeping bags. One set for mild weather, and the thick ones for when it gets really cold.”
“Yeah, but the point is I decided that night we’d invest in better camping gear.”
“And we did.”
“Yeah, and technology hasn’t caught up to us yet.”
“So what are you saying?”
“We keep these pads and tents for the grandkids and move up to something more comfortable.”
“You’re talking about a camping trailer. We have one at home, remember?”
“No. We need to downsize and get something smaller, closer to the size of this tent, so we can just hitch up and find some nice little campground. A smaller trailer is a step up from sleeping on the ground in this boring park.”
“You’re confusing me.” I rolled over and studied her shape beside me. “Let’s change the subject. What do we need to do when we use this tent?”
“We find a couple of old school cots and use them. You know, kind of a throwback to when we were kids.”
“And the trailer idea?”
“It was just a thought to take our minds off this rocky ground.” She adjusted her position. “Just keep on the lookout for a couple of old-school cots. I think that’s the way to go. Retro.”
So when I dropped the old-school cots that disintegrated, I quietly collected all the pieces and put them in the big green trash cans without saying anything.
I’ll bring them up some time in the future, when we’re stretched out in the new camper, with the air conditioner going, sleeping in a soft bed, and having a glass of wine. It’ll be funny. Charming.
It’s all in the timing.
