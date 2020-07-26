‘The Hunt” was released earlier this year to mostly tepid reviews, and I have to agree with them. Now available On Demand, the film is billed as a horror/thriller, and the only thing redeeming it is perhaps a misplaced sense of irony. In it, the term “deplorables” has a broader meaning than what you may remember from the 2016 presidential election.
It would normally not even merit a mention in a film column, but for its star, Betty Gilpin, whose stoicism and dry sense of humor made me laugh out loud occasionally. Gilpin, who has made a career doing things I’ve never seen, won two Emmy nominations for the Netflix comedy “GLOW,” played a doctor in Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie,” and has been in assorted films like “A Dog’s Journey” and “Stuber.” She was a welcome presence in “The Hunt.”
The film opens with a killing on a plane, a private jet. And you pretty much guess that if killing someone who claims not to know why he’s on a private plane is OK, well then, some more killing will follow. Sure enough, 11 people wake up wearing these collar-looking gags with tiny locks. The keys are easy to find and everyone takes a turn unlocking someone. In a clearing, they find a cache of weapons and ammunition, and it’s obvious that they better scatter.
But there were no directions that said to watch out for booby traps. So this is a part of the film that if you don’t like carnage, you’d better just cover your eyes, because for a few minutes here things get real messy. A couple of them run for the fence and finding it, climb over. Hiking up the road, they find a filling station and mom and pop store. Mom and pop are standing behind the counter looking, well, like a mom and pop. But don’t believe anything is what it looks like in this movie.
Enter Betty Gilpin as Crystal Creasey, Afghanistan veteran and general skeptic. She may not have been in the original threesome that were treated so spectacularly to mom and pop’s sunny hospitality, but she did have the good sense to bend off the Arkansas tag on the bumper of the old pick-up outside, to reveal an auto tag for Croatia. That and the booby-trapped door gave her the impression that perhaps things were not as they seemed inside.
People are talking on walkie talkies and there’s some urgency to their condition. Crystal and the latest survivor hop a train to see if they can outlast this ridiculous situation, only to find themselves arrested by what seem to be foreign (Croatian?) troops and hauled off to a refugee camp. Could this get any more outrageous? Crystal picks up another escapee, an aging conspiracy theorist blogger, and they are released to the custody of an American embassy rep. Well, that farce doesn’t last long.
Manorgate is the name of this game, cooked up by an arrogant bunch of hunting enthusiasts whose little internet joke accidentally went public. Athena Stone, the group’s leader, gets fired. And pretty much everyone in the group had their lives ruined, so they decided to go ahead with the hunt. But it’s not Croatia, it’s a lovely forested estate in New England.
This film was supposed to be out in September 2019, but that was on the heels of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings and the studio delayed its release. I’m sure the pandemic didn’t help its poor showing, but it isn’t exactly compulsory. Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank is the lone big name here, playing Athena. I thought maybe she signed on for the big fight scene with Crystal at the end. It made even me grimace. Craig Zobel directed.
