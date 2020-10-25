The TV series “Tales from the Crypt” first aired when I was in junior high. The Crypt Keeper would narrate the horrific tales, though most were pretty mild. A few other TV series such as “Tales from the Darkside” and “Unsolved Mysteries” could give a person the chills.
Investigating frightening stories is great fun for many, especially this time of year. You might think that horrifying stories require creatures conjured from human imagination. Still, upon closer inspection, you will find that nature has her own “Tales from the Darkside.”
As the Crypt Keeper would say, “I dare you” to explore some of nature’s more gruesome tales. Life’s goal is always the same — copy your genome; how species go about accomplishing that can get very dark, even downright evil. You can find plenty of reading and videos online for each of these tales if you dare to investigate nature’s dark side in more detail. Here is one of my favorites:
The DNA code for each species on Earth is a program to direct that species to survive and reproduce. The organism always dies, but the code moves into future generations. Ichneumon wasps spread their code to future generations in a very sinister way. The female wasp will select an animal, often a caterpillar, to inject her eggs inside. The injection of the egg does not harm the caterpillar, but it will grow into a creature that will wreak havoc on the caterpillar’s body.
Growth requires nutrients, and it just so happens that one of the more diabolical realities of life on Earth is that we are all made of the same building blocks. If an animal is to grow, live, and reproduce, it must kill another species and consume its building blocks. This wasp’s larval stage will slowly consume the caterpillar from the inside, ensuring that it only eats the less vital organs first. Eventually, the caterpillar succumbs from being slowly eaten alive. The larval wasp has saved the crucial internal organs for its final course and will spring forth from its meal as the caterpillar dies. The wasp then flies away, leaving the horrific scene, but carrying a genetic code that will direct it to repeat the cycle.
I will end this gruesome tale by asking you to investigate a few other tales from nature’s crypt. Seek out the work of Dr. William Eberhard. You will find his research into the zombie spiders of Costa Rica very gruesome. Even if you hate spiders, you may find yourself feeling sorry for those who fall prey to the Polysphincta group of ichneumon wasps.
If you prefer a tale of mind control and suicide by a cat, you need to search the story of Toxoplasma gondii. This microscopic parasite alters a male rat’s brain so that the smell of cat urine is interpreted as a mating response from female rats. As the love-stricken rat follows the scent of cat urine, thinking he’s chasing after those lovely ladies in his mind, he often finds a hungry cat instead. Toxo only reproduces in a cat’s intestines, but what a dark and deceitful way of getting there.
Mother Nature has a dark side, and these are only a few tales from her crypt.
