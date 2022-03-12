There are two films recently watched on Netflix that have nothing in common. One is a scary contemporary take on a mother with two children trying to escape from an abusive husband/father. The other is an espionage thriller set during the run-up to WWII.
The first, “The Kindness of Strangers,” is very much an international film written and directed by Danish director Lone Scherfig that premiered at 2019’s Berlin Film Festival. It stars American writer/actor Zoe Kazan as the mother who flees into New York City with her two boys, trying to hide from her husband, a member of New York City’s finest, who knows all the tricks to finding someone.
They’re okay while she’s pitching it’s just a little vacation in “the City,” until the car gets towed, the weather gets colder and the money runs out. Then she’s looking for help, that comes in the form of a burned-out nurse with two jobs, the second volunteering at a soup kitchen that’s on the ground floor of a building that also houses what passes for a Russian supper club. I watched this because Bill Nighy has a small role in it. He’s one of the waiters who can turn a Russian accent on, or off.
You may have seen Kazan in a number of films including “It’s Complicated.” She’s the granddaughter of one of Hollywood’s more famous names, Elia Kazan. The nurse is played by English actress Andrea Riseborough (“Never Let Me Go”).
•••
“Munich: The Edge of War” is a German/British film by German director Christian Schwochow from a play by Ben Power. It premiered at 2021’s Berlin Film Festival, with an impressive German/British cast including Jeremy Irons doing a quite good Neville Chamberlain, and Ulrich Matthes as a fatherly Adolph Hitler.
The film’s storyline is that of three Oxford friends, who graduated in 1932, one English, two German, whose lives converge in 1938, as Hitler prepares to invade Czechoslovakia. Hugh Legat works at 10 Downing street as personal secretary to the Prime Minister. His former friend, Paul von Hartmann, works as a translator in the German Foreign Office.
Paul has become disillusioned by the Nazi regime and has been meeting with others who want to see Hitler stopped. He is given a document stolen by his lover (Sandra Huller) that lays out Hitler’s plan to conquer all of Europe, and he believes it’s a document that Chamberlain should see before he signs the treaty bargaining away the Sudetenland, portions of Czechoslovakia containing Sudeten Germans (i.e., those speaking German).
Paul gets information to the Brits that he is in possession of information they need to see and that he has a friend, Hugh, who should come to the Munich conference who might be able to facilitate that. Young George MacKay, who was so memorable in “1917,” plays Hugh, with the same energy.
Until next time, see you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.