My sister-in-law, Sharon, insists that the War Department and I never throw anything away. She’s pretty close to right. Even though we aren’t true packrats or hoarders, we keep a lot of family items that mean something to us.
I was thinking of that the other day while we were wrapping Christmas presents. She and I only bought one present for each other, something small to keep the Christmas Eve tradition alive, because this year there are no old folks to hold the old customs together.
We don’t need a lot of presents between us, because our house is full of gifts left behind by those loved ones who are no longer with us.
For example, my office is full of memorabilia from my childhood; old toys, photos, fossils, and other things I collected as a kid. But on one wall there are two special memories that mean a lot.
Hanging high under a fourteen foot ceiling is a twelve-point buck my late brother-in-law mounted. I can look up at that impressive set of horns and imagine the joy he felt when he took it.
Not far below is a silk handkerchief that makes me smile every time I look at it. It’s my young dad in 1945, drawn in ink on the kerchief by a Japanese artist in Tokyo who apparently couldn’t draw Anglo eyes, so the Old Man has Asian features.
That’s just funny.
There’s an antique shadowbox in our bedroom that belonged to Granny Johnson, who wasn’t a relation at all. She moved in next door to us in old East Dallas and had no family, so she adopted us as her own, and left everything to my parents when she passed in 1974. Five offset shelves in the shadowbox hold a variety of memories such as my maternal grandmother’s cracked coffee cup (with Home Sweet Home printed on both sides). She had a single cup of coffee every morning, looking through the kitchen door at the pasture across the drive.
Below it is a massive pine cone Taz picked up in California when she and the Redhead were kids. Beside that is a photo of them, wet and bedraggled in a downpour when we hiked the Na Pali coast on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
Our small guest bedroom is called the Antique Room and contains my grandmother’s 1920s bedroom suite. But that’s not all. Other special gifts adorn the walls. A worn hoe hangs above the closet from a pair of hay hooks. The War Department’s late dad saved his money as a kid to buy that hoe back in the ’30s, and kept it throughout his life .
Above the chest hangs a disassembled quilt rack that my grandmother used for decades. No one who sees it has any idea of what those long, worn pieces of cloth-wrapped rails could be and it’s always fun to explain it to them.
Her churn sits on the floor, not far from a rack full of hand-made quilts she and the War Department’s mother sewed through the years. Two of those more colorful quilts cover the bed, along with a lace coverlet.
A large print of two old people with soft, pleasant faces greets anyone who walks into that room. It was the first Christmas present the War Department ever gave me over 30 years ago. She said it caught her eye because the elderly gentleman is what I’ll look like when I’m that age.
I laughed, because he’s the perfect depiction of the Vanderberg side of our family and she hadn’t yet met any of the family at that time. I doubt the War Department will look as calm and meek as the man’s wife, though.
My favorite guest room is the one we call the Fishing Room. Three watercolor prints on the wall were gifts from my old friend and former editor of Texas Fish and Game Magazine, Larry Bozka. He’d commissioned them from Gulf Coast artist Mark Mantel and signed them to us as “gifts for no reason.”
The accent wall in that room was another gift from the War Department’s dad. We had to take down a cedar fence for him, and I couldn’t bear to throw the wood away. I dry-brushed the dark-stained planks with light gray paint and the weathered look was a perfect match for old beach wood. A little measuring, some quick cuts, and a few nails makes the room feel coastal. On the walls are Grandpa’s old steel fishing rod, the Old Man’s minnow seine, and a number of outdoor books friends and family have given us as gifts through the years.
I refinished my grandmother’s old Singer sewing machine and it’s the perfect place for the antique desk fan we found in the attic of the War Department’s childhood home. Little Brother restored it to out-of-the-box perfection. Of course that’s where the Ruark collection resides in a barrister bookcase I built many years ago, along with collected first editions of everything David Morrell, Tim Dorsey and Jeff Long ever wrote.
Our living room and kitchen are filled with the gifts of memories in the form of Things Handed Down. They are too many to mention, but there are a couple of special items. The aluminum Christmas tree the War Department enjoyed as a kid is adorned with family Christmas decorations reaching back into the ’30s. They’re joined with ornaments the girls made, and those we bought for them as they grew each year into wonderful women.
One special homemade decoration is from an old aunt. I call it the Little Angry Angel, and it’s made from a tiny overturned clay pot. The little four-inch angel has one offset wing and a cocked halo. That aunt drew a crooked mouth and one Hairy Eyeball, and I hope that quirky little Christmas decoration is handed down for generations.
There are little outdoor items in each room of the house that I’ve collected through the years and they give me the gift of warm, wonderful memories. When I look at each one, I’m reminded of Christmas hunts and gatherings, and the gifts of lessons from those old guys who taught me well.
You see, gifts aren’t colorful packages you open on Christmas Eve or Day and then forget. They are the little things that stay around, reminding us of loved ones gone on, and Christmas Past.
