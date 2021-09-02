COOPER — Fall officially begins this month and always brings a variety of fun opportunities to be experienced at Cooper Lake State Park. A total of 27 programs focused on family fun, recreation and learning about our natural world will be offered, including this weekend’s events, “Reading with the Ranger, a nature themed story hour followed by a craft, at 10 a.m. Saturday and “Gyotaku Painting Fish Prints” at 2 p.m.
Gyotaku is a traditional Japanese art form that began more than 100 years ago. Freshly caught fish were painted with non-toxic ink and covered with a piece of rice paper imprinting the image of the fish. The prints were lifelike and retained the patterns and textures of the fish.
Both of these events will meet at the Pelican Point Day Use Area at the Doctor’s Creek Unit, 1664 FR 1529 S, near Cooper.
As always, camping, picnicking, fishing, hiking and boating activities are available at the park.
Park programs are open to the public and free with park entrance fee ($5 per person ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are always free). No need to register — just show up. Scheduled events and programs are subject to cancellation due to weather, if cancelled an update will be made to our Facebook page. Contact park staff at 903-945-5256 for more information and the latest updates.
