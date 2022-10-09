Toni Clem

Toni Clem

The Marilyn Monroe film, “Blonde,” now streaming on Netflix, is director Andrew Dominik’s biographical film about Marilyn Monroe, coming on the 60th anniversary of her death from a drug overdose. Its major problem is that Dominik’s screenplay, which he authored, is based on Joyce Carol Oates 2000 novel.

Oates always claimed her book was fiction, slyly using initials to identify co-starring actors, and referring to Monroe’s more public husbands as “the ex-athlete” and “the playwright.” Using something that’s been declared a fiction on which to base something that’s described as a biography seems disingenuous to say the least.

