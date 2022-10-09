The Marilyn Monroe film, “Blonde,” now streaming on Netflix, is director Andrew Dominik’s biographical film about Marilyn Monroe, coming on the 60th anniversary of her death from a drug overdose. Its major problem is that Dominik’s screenplay, which he authored, is based on Joyce Carol Oates 2000 novel.
Oates always claimed her book was fiction, slyly using initials to identify co-starring actors, and referring to Monroe’s more public husbands as “the ex-athlete” and “the playwright.” Using something that’s been declared a fiction on which to base something that’s described as a biography seems disingenuous to say the least.
The hardest part of the film to watch is the beginning, when Norma Jeane is a child, exposed to the behavior of her mentally ill mother, played by character actress Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Eastown”).
Her rise from a calendar girl to an actress with an actress’ name includes a rape by a studio head — mostly in black and white, some of it blurred. To say suggested episodes with JFK lack subtlety would be an understatement.
Dominik seems to be more infatuated with her relations with the men in her life than with any achievement as an actress. And I find his lack of subtlety surprising given that the Australian director was responsible for 2007’s “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” an absolutely fabulous film.
Dominik cast Spanish-Cuban actress Ana de Armas in the title role, and she does manage to capture Monroe in earlier scenes. For Joe DiMaggio, who beat her up over the iconic “Seven Year Itch” shot, Bobby Cannavale does the honors. Adrien Brody is appropriately gentle as Arthur Miller.
“Blonde” fails to capture much of the “real” Marilyn. If you want to see something more realistic, watch CNN’s “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe,” a four hour series in two parts, narrated by Jessica Chastain, that aired on CNN earlier this year. It reported more of her tenacity and strength, particularly in dealing with the studio system.
Five studios emerged from the Silent Films of the ’20s to run the film business from the ’30s through the ’50s. They were MGM, 20th Century Fox, Paramount, RKO and Warner Bros. Marilyn battled with Fox on more than one occasion, finally breaking free and forming her own production company. She was the first actress to do that.
That bit of journalism from CNN is a far more realistic biography of an actress referred to by Gloria Steinem as the story that never dies, an allusion to Monroe’s death at 36, ruled as a probable suicide, but one that continues to be questioned. And I’m betting there will be another movie about Marilyn Monroe before too long.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
