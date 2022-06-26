The following conversation among the strangers in this story is absolutely true. I swear, because I lifted all of the unbelievable dialogue from a local app and can testify to what is on my cell phone.
The Hunting Club membership was gathered around the large round corner table in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café when a gaggle of women pushed through the door. We’d been talking about a big doe lying in the median. Someone hit it the night before and we wondered if she had a fawn with her.
Woodrow ran his forefinger through the handle of his coffee mug. “It’s a surprise to see a doe hit this time of the year.”
“I wish it had been a rabbit.” I sighed and watched the women stop to survey the cafe. “Rabbits are like roaches around here these days.”
The ladies ignored us and took a table in the center of the café, putting them in close proximity to our big booth. Had it been a group of men, they’d have moved to the opposite end of the large eating area, as far as possible from where we sat.
One woman that looked like Maude on the Golden Girls spoke with a voice designed to be heard by sheep dogs a mile away.
“I texted out a warning on the way over here. I just saw a dead deer on the side of the curb in the middle between El Dorado and Panther Creek.”
Woodrow grinned.
“Now I know where to hunt this season. That has to be the same one we were talking about, but it’s in the median, so there’s no danger to anyone unless folks are slowing down to look, or texting while they drive!” His voice rose in emphasis, but the newcomers appeared not to hear.
“That’s so sad.” It was a skinny gal with lots of makeup, but I assumed she was talking about the doe, and not Woodrow’s comment.
Jerry Wayne spoke in his usual loud voice, since he can’t hear it thunder these days and refuses to wear his hearing aids.
“It’s not so sad. It’s the nature of things. I was raised on venison in Mississippi. Wish I’d have seen that little doe right after it was hit. I could use some backstrap right now.”
As a group, the women frowned and leaned in. Maude waved Doreen over.
“Poor animals. No wilderness to live in anymore. It’s because of all this construction around here. These animals are going to come out more and more. They should take them to a habitat somewhere, because it is very dangerous and sad to see them die this way.”
Constable Rick’s mouth opened and closed, as if he wanted to say something but couldn’t get enough air. He was either laughing, or in shock. Her astonishing comment clammed all of us up, and we listened as they took turns spilling thoughts.
“If you call the game warden and tag it, they will give it to you. If you want the meat.”
“You have to bleed it out immediately for it to taste good. That one’s been dead too long, unfortunately. Sad.”
“I can’t stand deer hunters and I’ve been living here 21 years when it was wilderness and I’ve never seen anything but bobcats, coyotes and greyhawks.”
Willie turned to me.
“Wilderness?”
I shrugged.
“Who knows. They’re on a roll, but there’s a million rabbits and squirrels.”
“You know,” Maude took a cup of coffee from Doreen and smiled her thanks. “We need one of those Deer Crossing signs so they will know where to cross safely.”
Doreen glared in our direction, daring us to say anything. I looked around the table and saw Jerry Wayne, Willie, Woodrow and Constable Rick all bite their lips at the same time.
The youngest of the female troupe frowned.
“I didn’t know deers were prevalent in this area of Texas. It looks like we need wildlife overpasses.”
Willie dissolved into hysterical giggles and slapped the table, slipping down in his seat. I hoped his red face wouldn’t explode.
A dishwater blonde shook her head at the enormity of it all.
“I was surprised to see a deer in the residential neighborhood by the ponds. But to a deer, the ponds are connected to the wooded lakeshore that is their habitat encroached by human development. It’s arguable whether that back drop of wilderness area is manicured by human development or if it belongs to wildlife or humans.”
Jerry Wayne raised a finger to make some point, but I shook my head. I wanted to hear more.
The blonde sighed.
“Of course that poor deer was lost because how would it expect wooded lakeshore pond trails to dead-end in concrete roads and blocks of framed structures that we call houses.”
The boys at my table nodded in encouragement.
“It’s a puzzle for the deer to navigate their way back to the native wooded areas without running into human-erected structures. They are stuck in the urban area not because they want to live here, but are lost in the maze. Of course, they don’t have GPS to guide them back to the wilderness areas. They have to run in the maze, thinking crossing the street would get them back to the wild when they’re desperately trying to find a way out.”
She paused again.
“You know, I have an idea. I suggest the city create a deer farm for them so they don’t run in the street. People need to slow down. It’s hard to hit a deer if you drive the speed limit. Then you’ll have time to stop even when a deer dashes out in front of you.”
The guys were wheezing in delight, slapping the table and giggling like schoolgirls.
Doreen came over.
“Don’t! Y’all shouldn’t be eavesdropping anyway!”
“But,” Woodrow laid his head on the table. “Put the deer in farms!!!???”
Doreen’s demeanor cracked and she leaned in to whisper in a giggle.
“Well, they’re move-ins, bless their hearts.”
Maude took a deep breath.
“Well, at least we’re aware of the deer now. That makes me feel better, but you’re right. They need to move the deer crossing somewhere with less traffic.”
And we all fell out.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
