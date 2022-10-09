A house isn’t always a home; sometimes it is a church.
That is the case for Clarksville’s Kathy Barber who purchased the old First Episcopal Church near City Hall to transform it into a living space.
“I did not change the footprint of the church,” Barber said. “We had to do a lot of restoration from floor to roof, but I didn’t want to ruin the integrity of the building.”
So, much of the original building is still in place as it was when it served as a church.
While space is still open, the look is very different.
The nave now has couches, wardrobes, beds and chairs, instead of pews.
She did add ceiling fans for cooling.
The sanctuary is now a dining area and behind that a galley kitchen.
It has all the comforts of a home, she said.
“It’s an open concept with the old original walls,” Barber said. “The stained glass windows are in place.”
She has decorated the old church with old furnishings that fit right in with the history of the building which was constructed in 1927 and served the oldest parish in the Episcopal diocese of Dallas.
“It served that congregation until the late ‘80s,” said Jim Clark, who is the secretary of the Red River County Historical Society.
After the building stopped being a meeting place for the Episcopal congregation in Clarksville, the historical society acquired it.
“It served as a theater for about 20 years,” Clark said. “There were monthly entertainment programs presented with a variety of interests such as singers, harpists, pianists, and county and classical music.”
That is how it got its name, the Old Church Theatre, he noted.
After the theater ceased operation, the society rented the building for weddings and other occasions, he said.
“The historical society had asked me about five or six years ago if I might want to buy it,” Barber said.
At the time she owned two buildings downtown off the square and was living in a loft above the two buildings. She was interested in the church, but not ready to buy at that time.
Then a little later, she got an interesting call.
“A gentleman from the Metroplex approached me about buying the buildings,” she said. “And I ended up selling them to him. So, after I sold them, I contacted them to see if I could still purchase it.”
That was a year ago and she could, so she did.
She showed off her new home to invited guests who showered Barber with praise for what she has done bringing life back to the almost 100-year-old building.
“The renovation of this historic property was a labor of love for my entire family,” she said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
Assistant Managing Editor
