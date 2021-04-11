Wrong Willie and I had been hunting hogs at James’ family land outside of Hamlin, Texas. James is a friend of the family, and offered to let us hunt for free … with no strings attached other than to shut the gates when we leave.
There were several feeders on the place, so we checked the motors, replaced a couple and filled the barrels. Truthfully, that was for something to do, because the place was working alive with hogs.
Doc, Woodrow and Jerry Wayne were in the large round booth at Doreen’s when we arrived with great information to share. As usual, Jerry Wayne was sitting in the middle with his back to the corner, so Doc and Woodrow slid in to let us join them.
“Well?” Doc’s phone buzzed in his shirt pocket at the same time Willie opened his mouth to answer. “Go ahead. I’ll check it later.”
“This place is perfect.” Willie pulled his phone out and thumbed the screen alive. “I have pictures of hogs and turkey. They’re everywhere.”
I jerked a thumb back toward my truck.
“I picked up two deer skulls. One’s a ten point, the other’s a twelve.”
Jerry Wayne turned in his seat to look out the window.
“That doesn’t mean there are a lot of deer. Skulls ain’t much. I bet the hogs have run ’em off.”
“We’ve found two and they’re both big. That tells me this is good deer country.”
That part of Texas used to be quail heaven. We’ve hunted them in Aspermont and Anson, but since the great die-off thirty years ago, the birds still aren’t back, though I heard one call while we were there, which gives me hope.
“You should have seen all the hogs,” I said. “One sounder that ran past us had forty in the bunch. Willie, tell them about those two big boars we saw out in that field.”
“Man! They looked like buffalo out there!”
“My son sent a picture of a big boar he saw last week up in Red River County.” Jerry Wayne thumbed his phone alive and squinted at the screen. “It was a monster. Says it’ll take a .375 to take it down …” He trailed off, searching.
Doc started to speak, but Jerry Wayne continued, his eyes still on the little screen in his hands.
“He says it was laid up in a plum thicket, and he almost walked up on it … it’s here somewhere. He sent it to me a couple of weeks ago.” He turned the phone so we could see it. “This is the .375 he’s talking about.”
I had to squint at the dim screen that showed the rifle laying on the floor. “Hey, you can bright …”
“That’s a big rifle,” Wrong Willie said and fired up his own phone. “I have a picture of one of those hogs.”
“That’s why he didn’t shoot it.” I laughed. “The magazine fell out of his rifle because he didn’t slap it in. So instead of picking it up, he snatched the phone from his pocket and took a picture. I was impressed with how fast he did it.”
Jerry Wayne kept talking all the while.
“Anyway, Matt bought that rifle a few years ago when he was planning to go to Africa, but a baby came along and …” he turned the phone again. “This is his baby boy.” We dutifully smiled and nodded, granddads ourselves. I was afraid the conversation was going to go down the rabbit hole of grandkid photos, but Jerry Wayne uncharacteristically kept talking. “I know that picture’s somewhere on here.”
It drives me crazy when someone does that, digging around on their phone while we talk.
“Hey, Doc, we didn’t see any snakes. I think there are so many wild hogs that they’ve eaten them all.” He hates snakes.
“I can only hope.”
“We wore snake guards anyway, ‘cause there’s so much mesquite and quite a bit of cholla.”
Jerry Wayne didn’t look up.
“I think this phone’s about to go. It’s four years old, and they’re all designed to die at three years.”
My head was about to explode. I reached across the table and plucked it from his fingers.
“Here. Let me have that for a second.”
“Hey! I was looking for that picture.”
“I don’t see how you can find anything with the screen this dim.” I opened the Settings icon on the phone, found the right place, and brightened the screen until it glowed like a star. Then I flicked back to his photos for a couple of weeks and found the picture he was looking for. “There. That is a big hog.” I passed it back.
“Wow!” Jerry Wayne was impressed. “I thought my eyesight was going. It’s like a new phone.”
Doc leaned forward and I thought we’d get back to the conversation, but it continued to deteriorate.
“Hey Rev, can you make my screen that bright?”
I sighed as everyone at the table stared at their screens. Have I told y’all how much I hate those devices when people are talking? Or rather, not talking.
My dad wouldn’t let me sit close to the television because he said it’d ruin my eyes. Maybe I can use that argument next time.
I’ll let you know.
