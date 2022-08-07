POWDERLY – Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God is an answer to a Powderly woman’s prayer more than 50 years ago. Today the church is bursting at the seams as it serves a growing congregation with a vision for outreach.
More than 20% of the people who attend are recovering from alcohol and drug abuse, an indication that its members are actively engaged in spreading the good news of the redeeming love of Jesus Christ.
“The people here love other people like God loves people – the broken, the lost, the hurting,” said Chris Kelley, the church pastor since 2007. “Our people have just truly caught the vision of Christ, and that is who we are here to reach.”
From a congregation of about 100 in 2000, the church has grown to more than 200 members today. A new sanctuary, double the size of the present day church, is expected to be completed sometime this fall with church members completing much of the work.
“We are so blessed,” Kelley said of new facilities, including a recently completed expansion of the church youth building to accompany the growth of Excel Christian Academy. A private school for grades K-12, the academy has been in operation since 2012 and has grown from 14 students to 90 students this year. Faith Kelley, the pastor’s wife, heads the school staff.
“I believe whenever we do our best to carry His vision, and to build His kingdom, then He sends the provision to do that,” pastor Kelley said. “That’s our goal to build His kingdom, not our kingdom.
“The doors of the church are open to all, regardless of background, history, race or whatever they might have experienced in church or out of church. This is a place that people can find love, people can find healing and that people can find hope in Christ,” the pastor said.
Sister (Lynn) Sparks, the wife of the late pastor James (Sonny) Sparks, tells the story of the church’s beginning in a century old one-room building at the Red Hill Cemetery deep in the woods of northern Lamar County and how today’s present-day church came to be located on Highway 271 just south of Powderly.
The story began in the late 1960s in two locations, more than 1,700 miles apart, one in Powderly, and the other in Campbell, California. But its significance was not learned until years later during casual conversation.
The late Elizabeth Bolyard of Powderly sent a prayer request to California asking that God send a Pentecostal preacher to her hometown. She mailed the request to a preacher she listened to on a Dallas radio station. Campbell just happened to be where Sonny and Lynn Sparks lived. Born in Chicota, he moved to California as a youngster with his family, and she grew up there.
“At the time, Sonny was an assistant pastor at a church in Campbell but we were led to come to Texas,” Lynn Sparks said. “We didn’t know that God was answering her prayer.”
The pastor’s wife began a Bible Study in her home after the couple moved here in 1971. Soon after, Bolyard began attending. The Bolyards were among those in attendance at Red Hill and then gave land when the church was built on Highway 271 in 1977.
“Time goes on and we build the new building and it was just in casual conversation that it came out that we were from Campbell, California,” Lynn Sparks said. “And Elizabeth said, ‘That’s where I sent my letter asking that God would send us a Pentecostal preacher.’
“It was not by chance,” Lynn Sparks said. “It’s just amazing to me. It’s just amazing to think this was a cow pasture and now look, look at what God is doing.”
In addition to the new sanctuary, the addition to the youth building and Excel Christian Academy fulfills a vision the late pastor had when then surrogates Chris and Faith Kelley were leaders of the youth group.
“We had been talking at home about how nice it would be to have a basketball court, and one night Brother Sparks just announced we were going to start raising money to build a gym, and we had no idea he was going to do that.,” Faith Kelley said. “We drew plans for a small building with a half court but Brother Sparks had something bigger in mind – a 80 by 100-foot building with a full basketball court and classrooms.
“Chris and I were a little frustrated because we thought there’s no way we’ll ever build this, and we don’t need something that big. Time goes on, and we pour the concrete. I can remember standing out there one day and Brother Sparks pointed around the building and said, ‘“I just see classrooms full of kids.”
That was almost 18 years ago and before the late pastor retired in 2007, and the church elected Chris Kelley to become pastor. Today there are classrooms full of children and a church congregation that continues to reach out to the lost for Jesus Christ.
Now in his 15th year as pastor, Kelley began preaching at the Chicota Assembly of God during his youth. Before being called as full time pastor at Gospel Lighthouse, Kelley was a Paris firefighter. Faith Kelley taught at North Lamar High School for several years before taking the leadership role at Excel Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.