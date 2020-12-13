Saying that 2020 has been an “interesting” year might be using the wrong descriptive term. I can think of many others that might be a better fit, but most are not suitable for print in a local paper.
The progress in science this year has been mind-blowing in a good way. The pandemic-level spread of pseudoscience surrounding a particular pandemic virus has been mind-blowing in a bad way. No aliens or zombies yet in 2020, but we still have time. However, we did find “murder hornets” in the good ol’ U.S.A. this year, which is the topic this week.
The “murder hornet” is one of several giant hornet species native to Asia’s southern and eastern parts. In early November, the first nest of Vespa mandarinia was discovered and removed in Washington. Inside the nest were some 200 queen hornets that could have left that nest to start new nests in new locations.
The discovery is worrisome because “murder hornets” are known to seek out and attack honey bee nests to feed their growing larva. Our area’s honey bees are not familiar with these hornets, having not evolved in the same locations. However, the Asian honey bee has developed various defenses to protect against a murder hornet attack. One of the cooler defense systems they have evolved is mobbing the scout. In this defensive tactic, honey bees will dogpile the scout hornet, whose job is to mark the nest for the future attack. The honey bees vibrate and generate so much heat that they cook the scout hornet. Kill the scout and save the nest. There are plenty of videos of this behavior online if you would like to see the honey bees in action.
A recent article published in the journal PLOS ONE caught my eye. It is the story of another defensive tactic that some Asian honey bees have evolved to defend against giant hornet attacks. This defense is much more “2020,” in my opinion, and involves one of the words we could use to describe 2020. The article is free to read and titled “Honey bees (Apis cerana) use animal feces as a tool to defend colonies against group attack by giant hornets (Vespa soror),” if you wish to dive into the details. The title gives the story away, but you still have to be amazed at the fact that these tiny honey bees figured this trick out.
Predator and prey interactions are a driving force in natural selection. There are mountains of stories to tell as populations constantly evolve to these pressures. The authors of this article are presenting evidence of tool use in their observed honey bee populations. The bees actively foraged feces, brought it back to their nests and placed it all around the entrance. Pretty strange behavior for honey bees when they should be foraging for nectar and pollen. However, giant hornets are too large to enter the honey bee nest openings, so they must chew their way inside. Honey bee hives that cover their entrances in feces the best are not attacked. Apparently, no self-respecting giant hornet will chew through layers of feces to get in. It is just not worth it; can you blame them?
What a classic 2020 version of natural selection in action. The more dung you cover your door with, the safer you are.
