United Methodist Men of Calvary UMC met Feb. 27 for its monthly meeting in the fellowship hall for breakfast burritos and fruit prepared by Larry Olsen and Danny Efaw.
After a circle prayer, as the men ate their breakfast, president Lou Novack presided over the meeting. The minutes were given by Larry Olsen and treasury report by Efaw, and both were approved. The main topic of discussion was the Soles4Souls project that would run in conjunction with the Lenten season which is a collection of new or used shoes that are used to help people in underprivileged counties start their own business and decrease poverty.
Other projects discussed were the repair of the parking lot that will be overseen by Bill Townsend. Randall Childres will investigate getting the property of a recent widow of the congregation cleaned up for her. Future projects suggested for the year were helping with the 4th of July church picnic, doing the Thanksgiving dinner this year, maybe a Fall Gospel Sing Festival and a special project for the homebound members this Christmas.
The meeting was adjourned with a circle and reciting of the Lord’s Prayer. Ronny Tyndall and Boyd Sanders made sure the fellowship hall was back in order.
Those interested in being part of an active men’s group or to find out meeting times, contact the office at 903-784-6330 or at cumcparisoffice@gmail.org. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Friday.
