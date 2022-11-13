Before I write about that really happy film, “The Good Nurse,” let me update you about the documentary I discussed in a column for Paris Life called “Shakespeare at Winedale,” about a summer Shakespeare study program by that name created by University of Texas literature professor James “Doc” Ayres. Ayres believes that the best way to teach Shakespeare is to explore the text through performance. An Austin M.D., Celeste Sheppard (who happens to be a graduate of Paris High School), funded that documentary, which gave her an executive producer credit for the film.
I saw the finished product a few weeks ago as it screened at the Dallas International Film Festival. It screened also at Santa Fe’s film festival earlier this year. Sheppard brought Dr. Ayres and his wife to Dallas and we had an opportunity to talk about making the film, as well as the addition of a two-week summer program designed for 12-16-year-olds, and the program’s added benefit of not just performing Shakespeare, but how much of a confidence-builder it is. I have the information for anyone wishing to make inquiries.
No one does crazy as well as Eddie Redmayne, though in “The Good Nurse,” we have to wait until the end for the really crazy bits. The film is based on a 2013 true crime book by Charles Graeber about serial killer Charles Cullen (Redmayne), who was found guilty of killing 29 patients and sentenced to 18 consecutive life sentences.
The film premiered in October at the Toronto Film Festival, spent a week screening in a few select theaters, and then went straight to Netflix–because Netflix paid $25 million for world-wide distribution rights. Boy, has film distribution changed.
The screenplay, like Graeber’s book, carefully follows the facts of the case. Cullen moved from hospital to hospital and it was suggested that Cullen could easily have killed hundreds of patients. Even he couldn’t remember the figure. The police had difficulty identifying the deaths as crimes because hospitals would have these mysterious increases in deaths, Cullen would be suspected, but he would simply be fired for some minor event. Hospitals didn’t want to assume any responsibility, so they just kept passing him along. When he was finally caught, it was because of the suspicion of a nurse with whom he worked in an ICU.
She had befriended him when he joined their staff. He was quiet and shy, but happy for her friendship. Amy Loughren was a single mother with two daughters. She hadn’t been with the hospital long enough to have health insurance, and she needed it. She was suffering from cardiomyopathy, and her job as an ICU nurse required an enormous amount of strength and long hours. Cullen covered for her when she needed a few minutes to literally catch her breath. He gave her rides to work, made friends with her daughters, and was a bright spot in her life. Loughren became the single source of information on the murders for the police, and only because she accidentally identified the presence of insulin in a saline bag.
Jessica Chastain was an excellent choice to play Loughren. Though she is an actress whose talent has been compared to that of Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, she is also known for being able to disappear into a role, especially one so slight as this harried nurse — the good nurse.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
