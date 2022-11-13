Before I write about that really happy film, “The Good Nurse,” let me update you about the documentary I discussed in a column for Paris Life called “Shakespeare at Winedale,” about a summer Shakespeare study program by that name created by University of Texas literature professor James “Doc” Ayres. Ayres believes that the best way to teach Shakespeare is to explore the text through performance. An Austin M.D., Celeste Sheppard (who happens to be a graduate of Paris High School), funded that documentary, which gave her an executive producer credit for the film.

I saw the finished product a few weeks ago as it screened at the Dallas International Film Festival. It screened also at Santa Fe’s film festival earlier this year. Sheppard brought Dr. Ayres and his wife to Dallas and we had an opportunity to talk about making the film, as well as the addition of a two-week summer program designed for 12-16-year-olds, and the program’s added benefit of not just performing Shakespeare, but how much of a confidence-builder it is. I have the information for anyone wishing to make inquiries.

