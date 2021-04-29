On most of our area lakes, the fish have spawned or are getting ready to begin their spawning cycle. They aren’t all in the same spawning cycle though.
On several of our lakes, we still have fish staging or getting ready to make beds. The staging fish out in a little deeper water are the females, and the bed makers are the males. The good thing is the females will eat if you get your bait in front or above them. The reason these fish will eat is because they know that it might be awhile before they can eat again, plus going through the stress of laying eggs.
At this time, the water color is stained on Pat Mayse, with surface water temperatures in the range of 61 to 63 degrees. If water temps continue to rise, those staging fish will move to the beds. Since the water is stained and we all have more rain in the forecast, the stained water could get worse. Keep in mind the off-color water provides cover for the fish and they will move more shallow than if the water was clear. This is also true for the staging fish, and they could move shallower also.
Cover is so important for the fish during their spawning cycle and it’s not just stained water that they use; there’s rock and wood also. The water temps are very important because the heat helps the eggs to hatch, as well as the hatched fingerlings.
For now, baits that could help are mid-depth cranks, jigs, creature-type soft plastics, A-Rigs and lipless cranks. Good areas are main lake points, secondary points and in and around both. Remember, the females will be pretty close to the spawning areas. Keep an eye on the shallows, and if you’re catching the smaller males, then you know the females are nearby in a little deeper water so you’ll want to work both areas.
Congratulations to Nick Horton, the winner of Brannan’s Customer Appreciation Tournament last weekend on Mayse. Nick landed a 9 pound-18 ounce bass and won the $5,000 First Place prize. Way to go Nick!
It’s a great time to be on the water. Just stay safe, have fun, and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.24 feet high. Black bass are excellent on top waters, finesse jigs, chatter baits, frogs and skirted jigs in 2 to 10 feet near shorelines, brush and in the creeks. Crappie are excellent on minnows and chartreuse jigs in brush piles, under docks and in creeks. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 8 to 15 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water clear; 66 degrees; 1.27 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, square billed crankbaits, skirted jigs and flukes near shorelines, coves and creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and creeks. White bass are good on slabs on the channel edges and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are good with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait in 3 to 10 feet.
Cooper: Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.30 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on shallow diving crankbaits, soft plastics, bladed spinners and skirted jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in 15 to 30 feet with slabs, spoons and swimbaits over humps, ridges and flats. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles, creeks and near timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 60-64 degrees; 0.21 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on bladed spinners, crankbaits, swimbaits, plastic frogs and skirted jigs in 2 to 12 feet. White and yellow bass are good with spoons and swimbaits in the creeks and feeder arms. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near docks and creeks. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 4 to 14 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.79 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on football jigs, plastic lizards and craws and lipless crankbaits near points, creeks and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.31 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh-cut bait. Channel catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on swimbaits, lizards, craws, skirted jigs and jerk baits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits near points, flats and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge pilings and creek channels.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 66 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 63 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines.
Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout are good on nymphs, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms below the dam, along channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 62 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, shorelines and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass are good on grubs, spinnerbaits and tube jigs along creek channels. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake.
Texoma: Elevation below normal, water 59 degrees. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on live bait, live shad and shad in the main lake and around points. Striped bass fishing has been good. They have been catching them south of the railroad bridge in 20 to 30 feet of water. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught in 25 to 35 feet water on rod-and-reel and juglines. Largemouth bass are good fishing swim jigs, lipless crankbaits, poppers and chatter baits in 3 to 10 feet. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting on minnows and jigs in brush structure and around dock areas. They are biting better and better each day.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
