The sun was coming up as Wrong Willie strapped on his snake guards while keeping an eye on the area around us.
“I liked it two days ago when it was too cool for the snakes to be out.”
“I’m not worried.” I studied the overgrown fencerow beside the wire gate where my truck was parked.
“I’m not worried either. Just careful.”
I reached into the back of the truck and plucked out a low-slung folding camouflage chair I’ve used for years while hunting turkey. Once I’m settled in and comfortable, my rear is barely two inches off the ground.
Willie’s eyes widened.
“You’re not gonna sit in that, are you? That’ll put you almost nose to nose with the rattlesnakes.”
“We haven’t seen one out here yet.”
“So that’s why you’re wearing snake guards, too?”
“It’s those stories James told while he was showing me the lease.”
Willie straightened up and double-checked the grass, then gave the contents of the bed of my truck a good exam, as if snakes are bad about climbing over the tailgate.
“I wish you hadn’t told me about that one crawling into the stand with him.”
“I wish he hadn’t told me, either.” I adjusted one of the guards. “I’m wondering if all these hogs have eaten most of the snakes.”
“Let’s change the subject.” Willie picked up a motor that attaches to the bottom of a feeder. “This is one of those that was on an old feeder when we came out a couple of weeks ago. I got it going.”
“Is that the one that was in such bad shape?”
“Yep. I just cleaned it up and put a little oil on the drive shaft. The battery was bad, so I put in a new one. It’s set to go off at seven in the morning and the evening.”
A turkey gobbled in the distance.
I forgot the feeder motor and listened to another respond farther away.
“We need to get settled in.”
Willie picked up his shotgun and thumbed in three shells.
“I think I’m just gonna stand beside a tree and wait for them. That way I won’t be sitting on any rattlers.”
My box call was sitting on the tailgate, so I picked it up and struck a couple of hen yelps. A gobbler immediately responded.
“That was close!” Willie’s voice was barely above a whisper.
Staring into the nearby woods, I heard a rustle and grunt. When I turned, I saw him on his hands and knees in the back of my truck.
“What’re you doing?”
“That turkey’s close, and he answered your call. Be still and hit it again.”
“You’re using me and my truck for a turkey blind?”
“Why not? There aren’t any snakes up here, and that one was really close. Hit that call again.”
I did, and another turkey answered from a different direction.
My call yelped again and the truck shifted as Willie found a more comfortable position on top of three bags of corn. I whispered.
“You’re gonna have to be still if this is gonna work.”
“That motor was digging into my leg.” He hunkered down. “Don’t move. That gobbler won’t see me around you.”
“You’re not shooting around me.”
Another gobbler called from the mesquites and brush. A second bird responded from the other direction. I pointed with the box call, since my own shotgun was still in the case.
“Shoot that one when he comes up.”
“Don’t you have a mouth call? You’re moving too much.”
“My legs are going to sleep.” A flicker of movement on the other side of the truck caught my attention.
“There’s a bird coming from your right.”
Willie turned slowly, bringing the shotgun to his shoulder. The turkey paused and gobbled. Cholla and thick mesquites were in the way, so all we could see were fluttering feathers.
“Hit the call again.” He whispered.
“No. Wait.”
“Hit the call again.”
The first big tom must have been only feet away when it gobbled. I’d forgotten it was coming in, and the big tom was so close I jumped. The box in my hand croaked and the bird on Willie’s right went silent…
…at the same moment the feeder motor Willie had rebuilt went off and…
…the rotator vibrated against a corner of one corn sack, sounding so much like a rattlesnake that…
…I levitated and only…
…inches away from the motor, Willie ascended without assistance, and …
…several yards away, the big tom in Willie’s sights launched into the air to cause…
…two humans to use the same bad word.
All was silent. The turkey were gone.
I draped over the side of the truck, drained.
“Your timer is off.”
He almost collapsed.
“Daylight savings time.”
“Another reason to hate it.”
I dropped the box call that yelped and a distant tom responded.
Willie lay back on the corn.
“I can’t take another one.”
“Neither can I,” I said, and climbed into the back of the truck to recover in a snake-free environment.
