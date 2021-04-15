Conditions are changing on our lakes for the better, with warm water temps and clearing water in some of them. Male bass are moving around in the shallows trying to find good safe spots to make the beds. The females are staging out in a little deeper water just waiting to do their job. This process of the spawn is faster in the smaller lakes, especially in the protected areas that have cover. Some crappie are also moving back into those protected areas.
Even though a lot of our lakes are clearing somewhat, it’s still difficult to actually see beds. Good search baits are spinner baits, bladed jigs and creature baits rigged Texas style. The creature bait is used as a follow-up bait thrown quickly if a bass hits your search bait and you miss it. As waters warm up a little more, another good search bait is a top water, either a Whopper Plopper or a buzzbait. Both of these baits create a lot of noise and you know the fish can’t stand that overhead. Sometimes that bass will actually take the bait and sometimes he’ll only bump it, and that’s when you follow-up with your creature bait. This pattern is happening now, but with cooler temps and the possibility of a cold front this week, conditions will change for the fish. Most likely they’ll just pull back to deeper water again. However, on the smaller lakes the fish are farther along with the spawn and they are committed and will have to stay shallow regardless of the weather.
My advice is to work the shallows for a time and then work out deeper with jerk baits, squarebills, creature baits maybe rigged Carolina style, or an A-Rig with 3-inch swimbaits. These are just suggestions and you might have another bait or two that will work better. Regardless, it’s a day on the lake and that in itself is a good day. You’re having fun and it’s great practice to get ready for Brannan’s Big Bass Splash on May 24.
I know one kid who is getting ready. Seven-year-old Hayden King, son of Charlie King, was fishing with his grandfather, Billy Walling (AKA “Bop Bop” to Hayden) of Sumner, Texas, and look what he caught. That’s a big crappie for a little angler, Way to go, Hayden.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 60 degrees; 0.08 feet high. Black bass are good on top waters, finesse jigs, chatter baits, frogs and skirted jigs in 2 to 8 feet near shorelines, brush and in the creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse jigs in brush piles and near creeks. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 8 to 15 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water clear; 61 degrees; 1.40 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, square billed crankbaits, skirted jigs and drop shots near coves and creek mouths. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and creeks. White bass are good on slabs in the creeks and shallow channels. Chain pickerel are good with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are fair on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water stained; 57 degrees; 0.15 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on shallow diving crankbaits, soft plastics, bladed spinners and skirted jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25 to 35 feet with slabs and over humps, ridges and in main lake creeks with spoons and rooster tails. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and near timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait and in punch bait.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 59 to 62 degrees; 0.35 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed spinners, crankbaits, jerk baits, curly-tailed worms and skirted jigs in 2 to 8 feet. White and yellow bass are fair with spoons and swimbaits in the creeks and feeder arms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near docks and creeks. Catfish are slow on punch bait and cut bait in 8 to 20 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.84 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on football jigs, plastic lizards and craws and lipless crankbaits near points, creek bends and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 57 degrees; 0.44 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh-cut bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on swimbaits, lizards, craws, skirted jigs and jerk baits. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits near points and creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge pilings and creek channels.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 58 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass are good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. White bass are good on grubs and in-line spinnerbaits along channels, creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 57 degrees and murky. White bass are good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits below the dam, along channels, creek channels, river channel and shallows. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shallows, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow and brown trout are excellent on PowerBait below the dam and along creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 61 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass are good on flukes, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. Crappie and spotted bass fair on jigs and minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. White bass are good on grubs, jigs and lipless baits along creek channels and river mouth.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass are good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 56 degrees; 1.93 feet low. Striped bass are good on large white swimbaits and live shad. White bass are good on swimbaits, rooster tails, small crankbaits, and spoons in creeks and tributaries. Largemouth bass are fair fishing swim jigs, lipless crankbaits, suspended jerk baits, and chatter baits in 3 to 10 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
