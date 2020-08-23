Would you rather have a very long swab shoved into your nasal cavity, or would you like to spit in a tube? It is a question I am pretty sure I can answer for most everyone.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recently approved some new saliva-based tests for SARS-CoV-2. The NBA has been using this newly approved test since its return. If we hope to contain this virus, we must find out where it is hiding, and reliable/fast testing is the critical first step.
The most significant advantage of the saliva-based test for this virus is that it is just a saliva sample, which makes it non-invasive. There is no need for a certified swab or collection receptacle, and you do not have to be a certified health care professional to take the sample. In short, anyone can spit in a tube. You are also not causing people who could be infected to cough and sneeze by ramming a swab up their nose; this is much safer for everyone.
With no need for special equipment or certified professionals, the number of people who can get accurately tested should increase. The Yale research team involved in the development of this new test stated that “SARS-CoV-2 RNA is stable in saliva without preservatives for at least 7 days when stored at temperatures of up to 30°C.” This stability opens the door for at-home test kits that can be sent to labs by mail.
The other key to this new test is trimming up some of the steps involved in the reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR. The gold standard of testing has been RT-PCR from the start. Traditionally, RT-PCR uses a nucleic acid extraction and preservation step at the beginning. In this step, you extract the RNA from the virus before copying it into DNA and amplifying it with PCR for detection. This step needs several chemicals, which raises the cost a bit. The Yale team used the enzyme proteinase K to bypass this nucleic acid extraction and preservation step.
Proteinase K was discovered in a fungus during the mid-1970s. It effectively breaks down proteins, including the often tough protein keratin that makes up hair and nails, hence the name proteinase K. This enzymatic digestion step allows the laboratory scientist to bypass several traditional measures and jump right into the amplification process.
There are tons of good videos online that fully explain the details of RT-PCR if you want to dig into how the process works. If you follow the link, you will find a simplified overview of RT-PCR for SARS- CoV-2 detection, produced by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center (youtube.com/watch?v=Vd38iS_W7ww). The full process takes a couple of hours to run, but you can run many samples at one time. Most PCR machines hold 96 samples at a time. In many cases, equipment and technicians are not readily available, so the turnaround time can be a couple of days, but this is the most accurate test science has. The cost of the chemicals needed to run this test for one person is under $5. Pretty cheap, but that price does not include paying the lab to run it.
Still, this new process should reduce costs and expand access to RT-PCR without sacrificing accuracy. Google search “SalivaDirect: Simple and sensitive molecular diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 surveillance” to read the full journal article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.