"This reminds me of when I was a kid,” I said, glancing into the truck’s rearview mirror at my second oldest grandson, Rhys. He’d spent the week with us and I was taking him home to Bryan. The gray clouds promised rain, but it seemed to only fall in other places around us.
The War Department always provides road snacks for the grandkids and the third grader in the backseat was concentrating on the bulging brown paper bag in his lap.
“All this good country land reminds me of back in the day.” Not getting a response, likely because his mouth was full, I adjusted the mirror to see him better. “It was usually my mom who took me to my grandparent’s little farm. She never made snack bags for us, though. The only thing she brought was a fruit jar full of water, in case we got thirsty.”
Apparently giving my statement some thought, he twisted the cap off a plastic bottle of and washed down a potato chip.
“Why didn’t you take water bottles?”
“Because there weren’t any back then. In fact, when I was grown and doing a lot of backpacking, we bought special bottles that wouldn’t leak, and we filled them with tap water.”
He frowned.
“You mean you drank the water out of the kitchen faucet?”
“That was it. Out of the water hose, too.”
Likely pondering the adventure of drinking tap water, he went back to his snacks.
“I was kinda quiet, like you. I didn’t talk too much on those trips, either. I always brought a stack of comic books, or a library book, and that kept me busy. If I wasn’t reading, I was sleeping. Back then we didn’t wear seatbelts and I could lay down in the seat. Sometimes when it was cool and cloudy, I climbed up behind the back seat and slept on that shelf under the back window.”
He paused, holding a cookie.
“You didn’t wear seatbelts back in the olden days?”
“Nope. They weren’t required back then. Our car didn’t even have them.”
“Wasn’t that against the law?”
“Nope.”
“That’s amazing.”
“I’d appreciate it if you’d quit using that word. Expand your vocabulary. Nothing is amazing if everything is.”
I could tell he was mulling it over his mind. I work on them in subtle ways.
“What did you do at your grandparents?”
While with us, he attended virtual class in the morning, but after that when he wasn’t doing the rest of his lessons, he swam in the pool, did a little fishing in the local
pond, played games on his device, played with his cousins when they came over and hung out with us old folks in the evening.
We exposed him to some great old movies before bed, like Old Yeller, Savage Sam, and Honey I Shrunk the Kids. I think he liked Old Yeller the best, but what kid doesn’t? I told him the author was a Texan, and wrote several books he would like.
“My grandparents had a farm, so there was a lot to do. I fished, hunted, prowled the woods with my cousins. I helped my granddaddy feed the cows, went up to the garden with my grandmother and just hung out.”
He munched a cookie while I talked.
“This time of the year was pretty good. The weather didn’t seem as hot, but that’s probably because I was about your age and didn’t pay any attention to the heat.”
His eyes flicked to the mirror. I could tell he hadn’t considered that I was ten years old at any time in my life. Kids think us old folks were born with gray hair, and in my case, gray mustache.
“My favorite time was when it rained. I’d go out on the porch and read then, because we didn’t have air conditioning, so the doors and windows were always open to catch the breeze while she cooked. The porch was right off the kitchen, and the smell of rain and whatever she had on the stove is something I’ll always remember.”
He chewed a homemade chocolate chip cookie.
“You and I sat on the patio while it rained the other day.”
One of those September pop up showers came two days before and I think I surprised him when I grabbed a cup of coffee and went outside to sit at the table and watch the falling weather. He came out and sat beside me. A young man of few words, he watched the rain fall and occasionally commented on what it looked like dimpling the pool.
“I remember fishing down at the pool while it showered. Rain didn’t bother me when I was a kid. If it wasn’t pouring, we’d be outside finding something to get into.”
“You didn’t get in trouble when you got wet?”
“It wasn’t anything but water. Hey, have you ever had a drink of rainwater?”
“No. That sounds terrible.”
“It’s great. If it rains the next time you’re with us, we’ll set out a bucket to catch some.”
“What does it taste like?”
“Water.”
I could see him examining the back of my head, wondering if it was some kind of old man joke.
“What else did you do?”
“Well, not a lot more. Hung out with cousins, like I said, and there was only one channel on TV, so we didn’t watch it a lot. I wasn’t allowed to change the station on the radio, because my granddad liked to hear the crop reports when he came in for lunch, so there wasn’t much music until I got a transistor radio.”
“What’s that?”
“A radio about the size of a cell phone, only thicker.”
“You could have streamed something on your computer.”
“We didn’t have computers back then, buddy. That laptop of yours is a relatively new invention. I saw my first computer back around 1986, and it was too big to carry around.”
“Nineteen eighty-six? That was a long time ago.”
We passed a pasture full of cattle and the rain finally fell. At the same time, I felt myself relax, as I always do in the country.
“It seems like that to you, but to me, it feels like yesterday.”
