From the perspective of most humans, the path parasites take in reaching the biological goal of all life on Earth, passing on one’s DNA or RNA, can seem downright demented. As naturalists like Wallace and Darwin traveled the world in the 1800s, they wrote poetically about the beauty and astonishing diversity they saw on their travels. They also began to recognize that nature could be astonishingly dark. Darwin once wrote, “What a book a devil’s chaplain might write on the clumsy, wasteful, blundering, low, and horribly cruel work of nature.” His studies of parasitic wasps are undoubtedly part of the inspiration for such a quote. Darwin and Wallace were brilliant men, but they were missing today’s filter for understanding life in genetics. No matter how “messed up” or the story of a parasite might be, you can always answer the “why” by asking if the code of life was successfully passed on. Suppose you answer “yes,” then the story of how does not matter. Nature counts the successful copying of DNA or RNA into future generations as winning the only game that does matter for biology.
Enter the story of the worm, the sea monkey, and the flamingo. Sea monkeys were a favorite of mine as a kid. I learned later that they are called brine shrimp and did not look like tiny mermaids as the box they came in depicted. These tiny crustaceans live in the water and tend to be pretty translucent in color. They also avoid gathering in large numbers. However, on occasion, the usually transparent shrimp turn bright red and gather in huge swarms, over 2 meters in diameter. These swarms are a favorite food source for the greater flamingo. This famously tall bird quickly spots the bright red patches in the water and enjoys a great meal. Why would they do this when staying in smaller numbers and being practically transparent helps them avoid being eaten?
The plot thickened when science learned the shrimps were not gathering and turning bright red on their own but were directed to by a parasite. The tapeworm Flamingolepis liguloides appears to be the mastermind behind the sinister plot.
This tapeworm species uses the brine shrimp as a vehicle for getting into the gut of a flamingo. The flamingo gut is where it matures and reproduces, creating larva, called oncospheres which head back to the water with every flamingo poop. These oncospheres are eaten by, you guessed it, brine shrimp! The fine details are still being worked out. Still, scientists have noted that only the infected brine shrimp turn bright red, live longer lives, gather in huge swarms, are all castrated by the tapeworm, and spend way more time at the surface of the water. The tall sharp-eyed greater flamingo quickly spots them at the surface. Parasites are well known for their ability to manipulate their hosts. In this case, the parasite has controlled the color, behavior, and desire to reproduce of the intermediate shrimp host. All of this manipulation just so it can get back into a flamingo gut, grow to adulthood, and make more oncosphere larva that repeats the process in the shrimp they infect. Google the TED Talk by Ed Young titled Zombie roaches and other parasite tales if you want to learn more about this and other tales from the dark side of nature.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every Sunday.
