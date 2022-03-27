I had to make myself see “The Batman,” billed as a new look at a favorite superhero from DC Comics. I fear that character has been done to death. But for director Matt Reeves’ signal that he had taken the character in a new direction, I finally caved.
This “Batman” was in development in 2013, when Ben Affleck was attached to the role. He was supposed to write, direct, produce and star. But Affleck toyed with the screenplay for four years and then backed out. Reeves took over and re-wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig, (Craig, Sally Field’s son, has a remarkable resume as a screenwriter, including “The Hunger Games” adaptations.) Reeves isn’t a newcomer to directing. He made “Cloverfield,” and the romantic vampire flick, “Let Me In,” with Chloe Moretz and an all grown-up Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”).
Batman is played by “Twilight”’s Robert Pattinson, who makes a great “goth” Batman still in the learning curve. He’s only been helping Gotham City Police Department lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) battle crime and corruption for two years. And we first meet him after he’s been stomping across a crime scene in heavy boots, a visual the director must like, because he uses it a lot.
The broad plot really does have several threads, opening with the vicious murder of Gotham’s mayor, who wasn’t the choirboy he projected. This is followed by several more creative murders, of various corrupt city fathers, by someone sending notes to Batman at each scene. And, yes, the Riddler, the Penguin and mobster Carmine Falcone are back, fleshed out by Paul Dano, Colin Farrell and John Turturro. Andy Serkis plays Albert Pennyworth, Wayne’s butler. Peter Sarsgaard plays the corrupt city attorney.
Pattinson’s Batman is recognized in Gotham as a mere vigilante. A cautious one at that. His Bruce Wayne looks at things through hooded eyes, his face a pallor of gray, his favorite accessory, his sunglasses. I kept waiting for his upper lip to rise and show some fangs. Pattinson is fine, it’s Reeves, director and screenwriter, I blame, for a screenplay too long, with too many side threads. If you bundle those into 178 minutes, in a Gotham that’s always dark and raining, through a filtered lens that goes gray not yellow, you may find yourself thinking “I wonder if I can just slip out?” after two hours.
But don’t think for a moment that this film didn’t make money. It’s grossed $606 million against a $200 million budget. However, what astounds me is how the film finagled a PG-13 rating to screen to young people. The murders are vicious, in your face violence; that I do find particularly egregious in a film not rated R.
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
