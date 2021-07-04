How simple of a joy is sand in a child’s life?
It’s a challenge for adults, though, no matter where you are. I recall Mom spent much of her time brushing our jeans off before she’d let us into the house after we played outside at my grandparent’s farmhouse.
Sand teaches kids more than you’d expect. For example, the hill behind my grandparent’s little farmhouse was probably twelve feet from the crest down to the highway. For some reason known only to the adolescent mind, Cousin and I decided that a section of the hill beside a corner post was the perfect place to play.
The adults said nothing when we dug out the grass and exposed the sand that started on top, but crept over and down so that it looked like the impact point of an artillery shell. We learned about gravity pretty fast when we ran and jumped over the edge, to fall several feet to land in the soft sand.
What else did I learn? Never dive over head first. It takes days to get all the grit out of your mouth.
Through the next several months, we hauled Tonka trucks, plastic cowboys and Indians and plastic soldiers out to that sand pit and spent hours imagining caves, roads and epic battles. When we came in each night, sand was packed into the weave of our jeans and came out only with a thorough washing (after someone broomed us off, of course).
“Good lord.” One day Mama paused in the kitchen when sand crunched under her feet. “This linoleum is covered in sand. Where did it come from? We brushed y’all and made you take your jeans off on the porch.”
The Old Man chuckled.
“Did you clean out their ears? Wait a minute. There’s probably half a bushel caught in their hair.”
My long-suffering grandmother appeared with a dust pan and broom.
“It’s better than sweeping up BBs.”
The Old Man grunted.
“At least sand don’t hurt as bad when you step on it with bare feet at two in the morning.”
Mama pointed at the bathroom.
“Y’all get in the tub and I don’t want you playing on that hill for a while. You’re in trouble, mister.”
“Why?” The question was merely academic. I knew then she’d found out that we spent the better part of that afternoon throwing firm clods of sand at passing vehicles. An experienced hunter at ten years of age, I’d learned to lead the moving cars and landed a couple of sand bombs on the roof of at least two cars.
Someone must have ratted us out.
To avoid serious punishment, we laid low for a whole two days until I was studying the big oak trees at the entrance of the drive one afternoon and realized that if there was sand at the top of the hill, then there should be sand at the bottom.
“Come on, Cuz. Grab a hoe.”
“Why? I don’t want to work.”
“We’re not technically working.”
Though he was skeptical, we trotted through the hot sunshine down to the corner where those big trees threw a tremendous amount of shade. I led the way, crawling under the bobwire fence while carefully avoiding the bull nettle growing there.
Through the years, cows had stomped out the grass until there was nothing but deep, deep sand and a little cow flop which we shoveled out of the way. It didn’t take half an hour, and we had a wide, sand pit ten feet square.
“They said we couldn’t play in the sand.”
“She said we couldn’t play on the hill.”
“Good point.”
Mama wasn’t happy when we came in that evening.
“I told y’all to stay off that hill!”
My defense was solid.
“We did. We were playing down there under the trees.”
The Old Man thought that was one of the funniest things he’d ever heard and laughed loud and long. By that time, Mama made us strip off outside down to our drawers and was hosing us down before letting us in for a bath. She’d stopped the sand at its source, at least out in the country.
Little Brother and I were in the backyard one day where we lived in East Dallas when the Old Man came out of the garage with a handful of tools. He went to the chain-link fence at the back of the yard and began to remove a section. Wondering what he was doing, I joined him at the same time the roar of a big engine came down the alley.
“Get back.” He pointed toward the house. “I don’t want that truck to back over you.”
I did what he said, and finally understood when a dump truck backed into the yard and deposited a huge load of sand. Dad handed the driver some bills and he left.
“Now you have a sand pile.”
We whooped up a storm and dove on top of the soft, white sand. Mom appeared at the back door.
“I can’t believe you bought them sand. As if we don’t have enough of it down home.”
He shrugged.
“Boys need a sand pile. It teaches them things.”
“Like what?”
Little Brother squealed, wiping at his eyes.
“Like not to rub your eyes when you have sand on your hands. And Rev.”
“Sir?”
“Y’all have fun, but put that tarp over the top of it every time y’all are finished playing.”
“Sure.”
But we didn’t and soon I began finding strange clumps in our pristine sand pile that resembled skinny Vienna Sausages. I made it my duty to pick them out and throw them out into the yard, but it wasn’t until I was grown when I realized what those little cylinders and hard clumps were.
He was right. Having a sand pile taught me about cats and their habits, though we never owned one. We got a sandy education back then that has served me well.
