‘So, what brings you in today?”
The masked physician’s assistant sat down in front of a computer on a counter by my chair. In days gone by, those counters were used to hold a variety of torture instruments utilized by doctors who actually came into the examination room, and when I was a kid, added page after page to my rather thick medical file.
“Like I told the lady on the phone when I made the appointment, and by the way, she asked a lot of questions, anyway, I tripped while the War Department and I were hiking in Sedona and I think I fractured my left middle finger.”
I resisted the urge to hold it up to her.
“Which one?”
And that question brings me to a pet peeve you’ve read about here in previous columns. No one listens anymore, because everyone is concentrating on some kind of device. Whether it’s the local fast food drive-through, which invariably gets my order wrong, to one of the kids bagging groceries, to here in the doctor’s office getting a GP’s exam I didn’t need, they’re all staring at screens and not listening.
I knew my finger was fractured six weeks ago, by process of deduction. I fell, jammed it, and said digit hurt. I’ve jammed each of my fingers through the years, usually only requiring a waiting period for the swelling to go down. Only once, when an eighth-grade line drive hit the end of my right thumb, was I ever in a cast.
However, the swelling never went down on my middle finger. I waited for over six weeks, and by that time I couldn’t completely curl it any longer.
The truth was, I didn’t need to see my GP, because like I already said, I knew I needed a specialist, or at least someone to X-ray it. But my GP said he had to see me (read here, his nurse practitioner) before he could recommend anyone. When I asked if I could go directly to the imaging center, he said they needed a referral from a doctor.
All I wanted was the final guy or gal who could fix my finger.
So Nurse Calpurnia sat at her computer and typed while I related everything I’d already told the receptionist when I made the appointment. In fact, that same individual called back an hour later to ask the same questions again, because she apparently couldn’t find the report.
“So anyway, that’s what happened.”
I waited while Nurse Calpurnia typed a novel with two fingers.
“See, I really didn’t want to get a cast on this one because I type with nine fingers. A cast’ll make it hard to hit the C, D, and E keys.”
She paused and considered my statement.
“You only have four fingers and two thumbs. Not ten fingers.”
“Oh, we’re going there, huh? Okay, I type with everything except for my left thumb, which just hangs there for balance I guess, kind of like an outrigger, and strangely, it doesn’t get tired after an entire day of working on a novel.”
She addressed the screen
“So it’s just your middle finger.”
“C, D, and E, yes. I wish I’d jammed my left thumb instead.”
“Why?”
I had to blink at that question for a moment, something she didn’t notice, because she was working on her novel. I think that’s kinda brilliant. Maybe she wants to be a novelist, and takes some kind of mysterious keyboard shorthand to get a patient’s details, and then while patients are talking about details she doesn’t need, she can add two or three paragraphs to the manuscript.
At the end of the day, she could be five or six pages closer to finishing.
“So you’re healthy otherwise.”
“Well, my knee’s still a little sore, but I’m not here for that. I’ll come back later if it keeps hurting so we can go through with this again to see a knee specialist.”
“Show me your finger.”
Again, I resisted the urge and this time held up my entire hand. She studied it for a moment.
“Show me your other hand for comparison.”
“It looks a lot like my left, but without the swollen middle finger.”
“Does it hurt?”
“Not really.”
“On a scale of one to ten?”
“One.”
“So it doesn’t really hurt.”
“Well, a little.”
“When?”
I told her and she typed for about five minutes, likely finishing a conversation between her characters.
“Why’d you wait six weeks before coming in? It seems you’d notice it’s a little crooked.”
“Like I said, it didn’t hurt, and I expected the swelling to go down.”
“But it hasn’t.”
“No.”
We nodded at each other and smiled, glad to have come to some sort of understanding.
She high-fived me and I winced.
“That hurt.”
“Sorry. It hurts when you do that?”
“Yes.”
“Then don’t do it again until you see an orthopedic.” Distracted, she scanned the room and saw the blood pressure cuff. “Oh, I need to take your pressure, pulse ox and listen to your lungs.”
“They’re fine. I came in a month ago for a physical and all the blood work, pokes and prods said I’m fine.”
“Things can change.” She performed those duties as assigned and sat back down at her computer. “Looks good.”
“Yes. All except for my crooked finger.”
“It doesn’t exactly look all that straight, does it?”
I didn’t point out that I’d already said that.
“That’s why I’m here.”
“Have you taken anything for it?”
“Gin.”
“Excuse me?”
“Well, aspirin, but a few gin and tonics and I’m good until the next day.”
She attacked her keyboard and finished a chapter.
“Fine, well, it looks like I need to send you for an X-ray.”
“That’s why I’m here, so I can get in to see an orthopedic.”
We almost high-fived again, but she reconsidered.
“We don’t do that here.”
“High five? We just…”
“Never mind. To avoid a malpractice suit, keep your hands to yourself. We don’t X-ray here.”
“I know. I’m going through a process that would have been quicker if the doctor’d just given me a referral in the first place.”
“He can’t do that until he sees you.”
“You’re the one seeing me. Will he be in?”
“No. I just made you an appointment for an X-ray at the imaging center.”
“When did you do that? You haven’t touched the keyboard since you finished that last chapter.”
“It was rather long, wasn’t it?”
And we pause here, because I’m out of column inches. Stay tuned next week for Chapter Two in the Middle Finger Odyssey.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
