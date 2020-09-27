It has been 157 years since the German pathologist Nikolaus Friedreich first described a disease characterized by the loss of muscular control that often left patients unable to walk. The condition would come to be known as Friedreich’s ataxia, or FA. Science would come to understand the hereditary nature of the disease just over a decade later, but the details of the actual cause would remain elusive for over 100 years.
As science learned more about this condition, it became clear that it impacted more than just the nervous system, the root cause of the coordination loss. Most of the patients also had advanced hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a thickening of the heart muscle. Many also developed diabetes mellitus due to the loss of insulin production. Science always starts with a question: What hereditary conditions could account for all of these symptoms?
FA is autosomal recessive, so a person must inherit the faulty gene from each carrier parent. The segment of DNA that is causing all of the problems in FA patients is on chromosome 9. This stretch of DNA codes for the protein called frataxin, which is highly conserved in nature and vital to the function of our cell’s energy producers, the mitochondria. An expansion mutation on this chromosome causes silences the FXN gene and stops the typical production of FXN protein. Those of us without the disease have a repeat of the three DNA nucleotides, or GAA, in the first non-coding segment or intron of the FXN gene. This triplet GAA sequence repeats seven to 34 times in most of us. However, in people who have FA, the GAA repeat occurs hundreds of times, 600 to 1,200 times in most patients.
FXN is part of a protein complex that makes iron-sulfur clusters that our mitochondria use in the transfer of electrons. This flow of electrons is what drives the synthesis of life’s little energy molecule, ATP. In patients with FA, their cells fail to produce enough FXN, so their mitochondria fail to generate enough ATP. Since FXN is not keeping up forming those iron-sulfur clusters, too much iron accumulates in the mitochondria and reacts with oxygen to create free radicals that damage cells. The combination of reduced ATP and extra iron-based radicals will damage or kill cells that need lots of ATP to function correctly.
Cells in our bodies such as neurons, heart cells, and those insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas all require vast amounts of ATP to work correctly, so they suffer more damage when FXN is not working correctly. Hence, the nervous system, heart, and diabetic issues seen in FA patients.
Hope may be on the way for FA patients in the form of gene therapy. A new paper published in the journal “Human Gene Therapy” is titled “Stress-Induced Mouse Model of the Cardiac Manifestations of Friedreich’s Ataxia Corrected by AAV-mediated Gene Therapy” glimpses at future. The research team genetically engineered mice to have the early stages of FA disease. They then used a genetically modified adeno-associated virus to deliver the normal human FXN gene to the mouse cells. After an intravenous infusion of this modified virus, the FA symptoms of the modified mice were corrected. Providing the correct gene using a Trojan horse modified virus might one day cure or at least significantly improve Friedreich’s ataxia in humans. The future is near, and gene therapies hold great potential!
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every Sunday.
