Trinity Christian Academy has announced its honor rolls for the third quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
A Honor Roll
Kindergarten: Matthew Hall, Pasleigh Jackson, Lloyd Misiowiec and Ashtyn Parrott.
First-grade: Alex Crawford, Madison Higdon, Isabelle Jolley, Cwyn Pyeatt, Reese Spencer and Lanny Welch.
Second-grade: Amara Chira, Hagan Gose, Truly Hubbard, Eli Nutt and Dylan Wicks.
Third-grade: Bryson Bush.
Fourth-grade: Logan Boyd and Luke Nutt.
Fifth-grade: Allison Grindle, Abigail Merritt, Morgan Puckett, Keyton Wicks and Dakota Wiltse.
Sixth-grade: BréNae Bass, Alivia Crawford, Ruby LeNoir, Faith Nutt, Carson Remple, Landry Spencer and Mackenna Wiltse.
Seventh-grade: Kylie Barber, and Avery Spencer.
Eighth-grade: Gaige Hadley, Ellie Hubbard and Shea Wren.
Ninth-grade: Isaiah Binger, Tiffany Loewen, Eden McKay and Madison Puckett.
A/B Honor Roll
Kindergarten: Ethan Dickson and Kollin White.
Second-grade: Addison Hadley.
Third-grade: Ryan Bradshaw, Jacob Dacus, Kaydon Dyck, Austin Hall, Timothy Loewen and Drew Pruett.
Fourth-grade: Nathaniel Dacus, Westley Hadley, Carmen Nesbit, John Pueatt, Zoe Syring, Aubrey Thiessen and Marcos Vella-Chavez.
Fifth-grade: Rimini Covington, Zachary Dickson, Tristan Dyck and Cutter Weets.
Sixth-grade: Loerweez Bercasio, Landon Hahn and Cenzie Pyeatt.
Seventh-grade: Dakota Berquist, Galatia Binger, Selah Jenkins, Bethany Loewen and Joshua McDowra.
Eighth-grade: Kate Brannan, Brennan Plett, Nicole West and Braeden Yetz.
Ninth-grade: Veronica Baird and Jehma Nesbit.
11th-grade: Elena Covington, Lainy Jones and Lukas Nesbit.
12th-grade: Rebecca Chira, Caroline Smallwood and Eliza Wickersham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.