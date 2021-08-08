From working underground in the coal mines of West Virginia to starring on reality TV, Mark Bowe and his Barnwood Builders salvage antique barns and cabins across America as the craftsmen celebrate the American pioneer spirit and pay tribute to the hard work that built the nation.
Last week, the Barnwood Builders were in Paris to relocate a 185-year-old cabin that once stood on the grounds of Pennsylvania State University at a planned wedding and event venue off FM 1500 near Sumner in northern Lamar County.
A film crew of nine from New York City-based Silent Crow Arts Production Co. follows the seven craftsmen from job to job throughout the United States. They have filmed more than 150 episodes in the past 12 seasons, which are featured on the Discovery Channel.
Gathered Tuesday for lunch under two large trees and cooled by an outside air conditioning unit, both builders and film crew seemed to enjoy another meal by Gallaghans Wicked Kitchen, the crew’s chosen caterer for the week.
Cody and Jana Sanders, who own the 640-acre ranch where the Between The Two Lakes at Cody’s Cattle Co. venue is planned, were on site, and along with Bowe and film production manager Nick Condes discussed both plans for the venue and the latest Barnwood Builders adventure, filmed as a two-part series to be aired later this year.
Bowe explained how his crew finds 18th and 19th century structures and uses the timber to replicate barns and cabins built by pioneers, a process in place since he began his company in 1994 after attending college and leaving his job underground as a coal miner. He was contacted by a TV network and filming began.
“We find those buildings all over the country, and we tear them down, number the logs, tag them, catalog all the parts and pieces and then we develop a building plan,” Bowe said. “Then we deliver that to a site and assemble it to roof level, and the builder takes over and builds a modern house out of what we’ve restored. So that way you’ve got all of your creature comforts.”
Based in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, the company keeps about a dozen buildings on display at all times. But it was from a display lot in Round Top, Texas, during an antique fair that Sanders saw both the cabin and a chapel that now graces his planned wedding venue.
“A good friend of mine told me about the two restored buildings,” Sanders said. “I flew down and met with Mark Bowe and told him I wanted both of them.”
The cabin he plans to convert into a suite to be used by brides before a wedding and afterwards as a honeymoon suite by adding a master bedroom with all the luxuries. Located not far will be the chapel and a 10,000-square-foot event center between two lakes where Sanders plans to build a pier.
“Couples can get married in the chapel or on the lawn leading to the lakes or on the pier over the lake,” Sanders said as he explained he and his wife have been planning the wedding venue for the past two years and have hired an architect to help with the big picture. “We hope to have some of the venue completed later this year for smaller weddings and then have everything ready next year.”
Bowe spoke of his crew’s work ethic and craftsmanship, the enjoyment they all get out of finding cabins and relocating them at such sites such as Between The Two Lakes and the sites they see and people they meet while on the road.
“Some of these guys had never been outside Kentucky or West Virginia, and they really enjoy the travel,” Bowe said. “As far as craftsmanship goes, they are the best and all have a good work ethic. Sometimes we work from daylight to dark. We all collectively decide when we quit, and some days it might be at 1:30 in the afternoon. We all know each other well enough that we can recognize when somebody is starting to wear down.”
Speaking on behalf of the nine-man camera crew, Director of Photography Travis Tips said you can tell the film crew from the workers because “we have smaller beards.”
“I’ve been here since the first episode, and I mainly am in charge of the videos,” Tips said as he chimed in with Johnny Jett, one of the show’s most-liked characters. “We’ve filmed about 150 episodes over a six- or seven-year period, and I don’t think you have missed but one or two episodes have you, Johnny?”
Tips said he enjoys following the Barnyard Builders because of the beautiful settings in which they work.
“And this is a beautiful setting,” he said.
Later in the week, the crew was seen visiting the Eiffel Tower and the Veterans Memorial, two sites that just might appear in one of the two planned episodes surrounding the Paris build.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.