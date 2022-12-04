Q. Dear Neil: We applied the preemergent as you recommended last spring. It helped a great deal with this year’s lawn through the summer (until the drought). We intended to apply it again two weeks before the average date of the first killing freeze this fall, as per your book, but we had an early first freeze and never got it down until recently. Have we wasted our money?

A. Please check the dates in my book again. You want to make two applications in late winter and late spring for the warm-season weeds (notably crabgrass and grassburs) and one application around September 1 for the cool-season (winter and early spring weeds). I think where the confusion came in was in the spring applications. The first one, no matter where a gardener lives, should be two weeks before the average date of the last killing freeze for that area. So that’s going to put the application in February for South Texas, early March for Central Texas and late March into early April for the coolest parts of Texas in the Panhandle. The second application would come 90 days after the first (since the preemergents are effective about 100 days). The most common products are Dimension, Halts and Balan, and any of the three should do a good job for you if applied at those times. Then the third application the last week of August or the first week of September would be for annual bluegrass, rescuegrass and ryegrass. They germinate in the fall and become unsightly as spring unfolds. I can’t speak to how much good such a late application will do. I hope that helps.

