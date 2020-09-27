David Taylor knows what it feels like to be on top of the world.
“While we were up there, you saw jetliners for the passengers to look at the mountains, and it almost felt like you could touch them,” he said, recalling the awe he felt when he reached the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest free-standing mountain on the planet.
Taylor, a semi-retired gastroenterologist, is a career adventurer who started his passion for travel and exploration in his teenage years. Since then, he’s racked up thousands of miles of touring, from an African safari trip, to climbing Mt. Everest and traveling through South America — to name a few. And at 64 years old, he made it all the way to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro, a mammoth task that required six days of climbing, and a whole lot of determination.
“I did some traveling as an old teenager, I had just turned 20, and traveled at that time and met a bunch of other travelers from all over the world and some of them had just come from Kilimanjaro, this was back in 1974,” Taylor said. “I wasn't in Africa, I was in South America, but they just raved about Kilimanjaro this Kilimanjaro that, so I always had an interest in going. And the Lord finally opened the door and things worked out.”
When Taylor was finally able to go, it wasn’t just the hike to the top that was a long trek — in order to get to Tanzania, he traveled for more than 24 hours. And as those who have flown before know, even a short flight can cause some jet lag. To ensure he could safely climb without grogginess, Taylor waited it out for a few days, taking in the local scenery. Then, it was time for the ascent.
Taylor said the local government doesn’t allow climbers to go up on their own for safety reasons, so he had to hire a guide and a porter, someone who helps carry gear, to climb the majestic mountain. Taylor and his team decided to climb the Machame route, a popular way up Kilimanjaro that includes several campsites along the way. Climbing for hours on end is a quick way to bond, and Taylor said he still keeps in touch with his guide, Mike.
“I've kept up with him,” he said. “We traded emails, and periodically we'll shoot something back and forth.”
Making his way up the mountain with Mike and a few porters, Taylor said the climb was like moving through different regions and environments, which changed as they gained elevation.
“The elevation rose so quickly that we were just going almost straight up and each day went through a different layer, so to speak, of the environment,” he said. “The first day (it was the) jungle, the next day we were sort of in an in between, by the third or fourth day it was nothing but alpine. Just rocks, no trees.”
As he kept a steady pace up the mountain, Taylor said he only saw one other climber, out of hundreds, who was close in age to him. The rest who he met were mostly in their 20s and 30s, and he said he could tell some of them were doubtful that he would make it.
“All the other climbers, they were looking at me like, ‘That guy will never make it,’” Taylor said. “So I had almost a fan club by the time I got to the top.”
Not only were other climbers his cheerleaders, but Taylor said Mike and his crew encouraged him with a nickname along the way, “The Lion,” or “Simba,” which some might recognize from the Disney movie “The Lion King.” It’s Swahili for lion.
“They called me the lion, just because I was making the effort to do the climb,” Taylor said. “And I said ‘No, at this point I'm the warthog. I’m not a lion until we get to the top.’”
While the climb was sometimes tough and treacherous, Taylor said his tactic was to keep a steady, slow pace and not rush. That way, he wouldn’t lose momentum and had time to adjust to the thinning air as he made his way to higher elevation. He heeded Mike’s advice, who would say “pole pole,” which means “slowly, slowly” in Swahili.
While Taylor didn’t struggle with the effects of elevation gain, he said there were others along the way who weren’t as fortunate. It gets tougher to breathe the further one climbs, and he saw firsthand some climbers who would have to turn back. Altitude sickness comes with some brutal symptoms.
“When you walk by people that are throwing up blood, it's not a good sign that you're gonna make it,” Taylor said.
For those who either couldn’t stand the elevation or took a tumble on their way up, Taylor said porters or guides would come to the rescue with carts that looked like stretchers and were held up with modified motorcycle tires. Just like the way up, it’s a long way down.
Despite seeing some things that might make others turn back, Taylor powered through and made it to the top, which he said was a monumental accomplishment for someone of his age.
“I just thank the good Lord for me getting up there and back without injury or death, because the older you get, the more perilous it is,” he said.
He took the customary picture with the sign at the top of the mountain, a photo and a memory he’ll cherish for life. As someone who has had countless adventures and traveled around the world, Taylor said his journeys have been a blessing, and he encourages other adventurers to stop holding back and just get out there.
“If you want to have an adventure you have to take the first step,” he said. “They say the journey of 1,000 miles begins with the first step. So you can't just want to, hope to, someday it'll happen... Take the first step. And it's well worth it after the dust settles and you get back (because) you got to experience an adventure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.