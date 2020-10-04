Opportunity awaits at Paris Junior College, but so far, only one person has grabbed it.
“We've only had one person use (the Pink ImpACT scholarship). And it was back in (the 2018-19 school year),” Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin said.
Sherry Thompson, executive director of Pink ImpACT, a nonprofit that supports breast cancer survivors, gave PJC a $5,000 endowment for scholarships in 2018 to support students going through breast cancer, who are survivors of it, or are the family members of a fighter or survivor. A survivor herself, Thompson told Anglin one of her biggest worries when she was battling cancer was that her children’s education would be put in financial jeopardy.
Luckily, her kids were able to make it through school with the help of scholarships, so once Thompson came out healthy on the other side, she wanted to provide other survivors, or their families, the same opportunity. She shares her experience on her website, pinkimpact.pink.
“I know the financial hardship of education!” she wrote. “My children were both in high school at the time of my diagnosis. I had the financial battle of finding the money for their college education… but, thanks to the help of scholarships, we made it happen! In attempts to afford other survivors the same blessing and opportunity, we have created endowed scholarships of our own!”
Thompson’s mother-in-law lives in Paris, so Thompson found out about PJC through her and decided to make a donation to the college, as well as Grayson County College. Unlike one-time donations, the Thompson’s endowed scholarship will continue to grow, so PJC is able to offer 5% of the endowment to qualifying students year after year. Anglin said her team is working to help the Pink ImpACT Scholarship gain more traction and attract more applicants.
“We talked just this week about how to make students more aware, and maybe change our scholarship application (to) help us in finding someone that would meet the criteria for the scholarship,” Anglin said.
Students can apply for the scholarship before April 1 of each year by going to PJC’s website. Afterward, a committee will review applications and award the scholarship for the coming fall term. Anglin said scholarship’s like Thompson’s make immeasurable differences in the lives of students who might not otherwise have access to higher education.
“We give out $1 million in scholarships a year,” she said. “So for anyone that is in college or wanting to go to college, and has financial concerns, then they need to apply for a scholarship because the money's there to help those students. And for those people who give the money to us to award scholarships, they're making a difference in people's lives, and changing lives forever.”
Anglin said the college wants to support students like Thompson’s children who may be in a vulnerable situation due to medical reasons out of their control. And Thompson’s endowment is helping them do just that.
“What she's doing is giving back (to) individuals that have gone through it or are going through it, or their dependents (so they) have the opportunity to receive a scholarship just like her children.”
To apply for the scholarship, students can call PJC at 903-785-7661, or get in touch with the new Director of Institutional Advancement, Baleigh McCoin.
