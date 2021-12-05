HONEY GROVE — There is a holiday glow over at the Naber’s place outside of Honey Grove and the glow will continue until the end of December.
“There are over 26,000 lights and growing,” said Robert Naber, who put the music and light show together. “We are putting up snowfall (lighted) over the reindeer.”
The nightly show features all those lights that seemingly dance along with the synchronized music.
“All our music and lights are faith-based,” said Jennifer Naber, Robert‘s wife. “It is pretty amazing.”
“They can basically sit and watch the show from their cars on Sunday through Thursday nights,” he said. “They can park on the property and view the lights while listening to the music on 91.7 FM.”
But on Fridays and Saturdays during the month, visitors can get out of their cars and walk among the displays that include an archway tunnel of lights over a bridge in the front lawn of the Naber home.
The display also includes a gingerbread house, a manger, a cross and others such as the five reindeer representing each of the five family members that includes A.J., 14, Kayleigh, 12, and Zachary, 7.
Also on Fridays and Saturdays, there is a bounce house with lights around it for the kids to bound about in, they said.
“Kids can walk around the gingerbread house and mail letters, and get a picture taken in the manger with baby Jesus,” Jennifer said.
There is still another treat on Fridays and Saturdays.
“Our daughter has a baking business,” Jennifer said. “She bakes cupcakes and cookies. She has been baking and selling them to those that want them.”
As a bonus, on Dec. 11, Santa Claus will visit from 6 to 7 p.m., and Kayleigh’s dance troupe the Mountain Movers, will host a fundraiser by selling Christmas treats to raise money for competitions.
On the other nights, there is popcorn and hot chocolate available.
“It is free to the public, but there is a donation drop-off box for those wishing to help make the light show possible,” Robert said.
“The setup started prior to Halloween, and I am still adding features,” Robert said.
While Robert has done most of the work, all the family members help put the display together and help serve the visitors, he said.
“This really is something the entire family pitches in on,” Robert said. “They help with the setup. They help make the popcorn and hot chocolate and pass it out,”
“A lot of our decorations are hand made,” Jennifer said. “Robert made them all. I did have some input, I had some ideas. Robert is good at turning my ideas into reality,”
The Nabers have lived in Honey Grove for the past four years and used to have a larger holiday display at their home in Frisco before they moved.
“Last year we did it on a smaller scale, about half of what we have now. Just to see what people would think,” Robert said. “We got a lot of good feedback.”
“So we decided to make it bigger,” Jennifer said.
The display is something the family did as a way to reflect the holiday spirit of the season they enjoy,
“We just want it to be a blessing to others,” Robert said.
“We want to share God’s love with others and remind them that Jesus is the light of the world,” Jennifer said.
