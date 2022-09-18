I have a love/hate relationship with September.
On one hand, it signifies, to me anyway, the end of summer. That probably comes from old movies and books I read as a kid. Somehow the ones I recall about this month were all set in the northeast, usually the Adirondacks, and for some reason always around Labor Day, or shortly thereafter.
In those stories, cool weather had already arrived, or was just over the horizon, because people were packing up their summer houses, or leaving elaborate resorts at the end of a long, hot summer.
I guess because of them, that’s how I think of September, but in reality here in Northeast Texas, summer still has its talons firmly dug into the atmosphere. Though somewhat hamstrung by cool fronts that nibble at the high temperatures and bring them down to the low nineties, I still have to tolerate weather that puts me on edge.
September is always too hot for me. It’s another reason I dislike this month. While others revel in the heat, such as the War Department who loves to lay out beside the pool and sizzle like a piece of bacon on the griddle, I hate the summertime with a passion. When you add in high humidity and equally high dew points, this old boy is downright miserable and would prefer to set up shop in the refrigerator.
Not a fan of sweating, nor that sticky feeling when you come inside late in the day, all I can do is yearn for that one cool front that finally drops temperatures down close to chilly, and brings gray skies and rain.
Woodrow always rolled his eyes those days before retirement when we stepped outside our office building as gray clouds scudded across the sky. As light drizzle beaded on the cars in the parking lot, I’d stop, hold out my arms and breathe the air scrubbed clean and cold by pine trees far to the north.
“I love this weather!”
“You live for wintertime, don’t you?”
“Yessir! “
My spirit soars when the summer doldrums are whisked away by cold winds.”
“I hate it when you’re this cheerful and it’s miserable outside.”
Several memorable dove hunts occurred on those kinds of opening weekends through the years when lower temperatures and rain brought us some much-needed relief, but it’s only a teaser. Afterward there’s typically another hot week or two as moisture sweeps up from the gulf and makes it sticky and miserable outside.
That’s when the Hunting Club members begin talking about the next cool snap that brings down the “Northern birds,” those from the plains states of Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.
“Let’s hunt the northern birds in October.”
“It’s hard to get away for me, then.”
Back in those days, it was work, kids, and because we were all school people, football games took up most Friday nights in the fall. Now, it’s our grandkid’s events that seem to always throw a monkey wrench into our plans.
September is that double-sided coin. It’s the opening of hunting season and I always get a chuckle reading social media posts here in the cities when move-ins post alarms on opening day.
Did you hear guns firing this morning? What’s going on!!!???
People are shooting close to our houses. Is that legal?
How can hunters be allowed to shoot in the suburbs?
Those poor dove. I’ve put out extra seeds to keep them close and safe.
There are men in camouflage with guns near the highway. I saw them shooting, so I called 911.
Saw men with guns and camo. Alerted the TV station and they said it was something called dove season.
But the boys and I are always excited to think that Oct. 1 is just around the corner and the carrot is dangling just a little closer.
No, October doesn’t guarantee that my much desired cooler weather is here, though the mornings will be much more refreshing. It brings something to look forward to, even though I remember going to the state fair in a sweater when I was in high school, but peeling it off later in the day.
Squirrel season opens in the tenth month, and all my memories of hunting in the river bottoms with the Old Man are always frosty, with colorful leaves falling like snow around us. I’d like to think that was in the first couple of weeks, but it’s just wishful thinking. Those hunts were likely late in the month…
…which is depressing in a way, because that’s four more weeks from this writing and the forecast for the next ten days is an average of 91-degrees with increasing humidity.
Halloween isn’t a guarantee of cool weather, either, neither then or now. Movies depict this now-dying, fun event in a world covered with autumn leaves blown by north winds, coats and jackets. Well, no.
It was so warm in 1968, that I went shirtless as a “dead hippie,” my skinny body covered with drawn-on cuts and stitches. My original idea caused me much consternation, though, because I had to explain what I was at every house.
Then again, opening day of deer season that first weekend in November is no guarantee of cool weather, either. I’ve been in deer stands out around Breckenridge, Texas, when it should have been freezing cold, but instead were uncomfortably warm.
So I sit inside my air-conditioned home, keeping watch on the weather apps on my phone, and hoping their predictions are wrong (as they often are) and a surprise front will blow through to bring me outside like a bear emerging from a long winter, except in reverse.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
