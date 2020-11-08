Sean Connery deserves more than a passing comment on his death recently at his home in the Bahamas. And I am more than happy to do it, cribbing shamelessly from research, films, production notes and an unusually large article that ran in last Sunday’s Dallas Morning News. (Actually that article was written by Dennis McLellen for the Los Angeles Times, and supplemented by the Associated Press.)
Sir Sean Connery, who, according to his son, died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90, had been one of film’s most popular stars, since bursting onto the screen as Ian Fleming’s dashing spy, James Bond, in the first of the Bond films, “Dr. No” (1962). He went on to play six more before turning the role over to other actors, like Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and, lately, Daniel Craig. (Theater owners are still mourning the loss of expected revenue from “No Time to Die,” the latest Bond film — an assured moneymaker. It was scheduled to open April 2020, but was pushed to Christmas and now to April 2, 2021. We can only hope.)
But Connery made that role. Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli (whose father, “Cubby,” first hired Connery for the original film) paid tribute to him this week: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond, whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond... James Bond.’”
Connery grew up in a cold water flat in a poor, industrial section of Edinburgh, Scotland. At age 9, to help his family’s income, he got a job delivering milk in a handcart before school, and after school as a butcher’s assistant. He dropped out at 13 and went to work full-time driving a horse-drawn milkcart. In 1945, at 16, he signed up for active duty in the Royal Navy. They took him too. He was discharged after three years because of a stomach ulcer. Even the British Royal Navy offered this: “RIP Sir Sean Connery. Before he played James Bond he served his country as a young man … on the HMS Formidable.”
Freed from service and only 19, he came home to Edinburgh and worked odd jobs, weightlifting and even posing as a model for a local art school. He entered a Mr. Universe contest in London, which led to a gig in the chorus of a touring “South Pacific” production. That hooked him. Small roles in TV and low budget films followed. His big break came in 1957 when Jack Palance backed out of a BBC production of Rod Serling’s “Requiem For A Heavyweight.” He got great reviews and 20th Century Fox offered him a seven-year contract. Roles just got better and better.
Connery’s career was a lot richer than just playing Bond. After leaving the character behind in the 1960s, he filled the ’70s with projects like “The Wind and the Lion” with Candace Bergen, Richard Lester’s “elegiac” “Robin and Marian” with Audrey Hepburn and John Huston’s wonderful 1975 Rudyard Kipling story, “The Man Who Would Be King,” with Michael Caine — one of my all-time favorite films.
Huston had wanted to film this boyhood favorite for years, and in the ’50s talked to Humphrey Bogart and Clark Gable about playing the two ex-soldiers in colonial India toward the end of British rule, who decide to go off and find a country in which they could be kings. But Bogart died and Gable shortly after, so Huston waited, actually talking to Redford and Newman in-between (you know, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”). Actually, it was Newman who told him that he really should use Englishmen for a Kipling story.
So he pitched it to Connery, and Connery helped pitch it to Caine. But Huston had promised the role of Roxanne (the woman given to the king as a bride) to Tessa Dahl, daughter of actress Patricia Neal and Roald Dahl. She was excited about the project, lost weight and had her teeth capped. Then Huston decided the woman playing Roxanne really should look like a woman from Kafiristan, the mythical country somewhere northeast of India where the duo end up. Caine’s Indian wife, Shakira, was sitting at the dinner discussing it, so they persuaded her. I’m sure Tessa Dahl was upset. Film buffs will be familiar with this film, rollicking from start to finish.
Alfred Hitchcock cast Connery in “Marnie” in 1964. He won an Oscar for playing an Irish cop fighting Al Capone in Brian de Palma’s “The Untouchables.” He played a Soviet submarine captain in 1990’s “The Hunt For Red October.” He even joined Harrison Ford as his father, Professor Henry Jones, in Steven Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” He was a Franciscan friar in “The Name of the Rose,” from Umberto Eco’s novel by the same name, an Italian-German-French film directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud.
There are two more things I want to say about Connery. He loved to play golf, and even had it written in a film or two, e.g. “Rising Sun,” a favorite whodunit. He was passionate about his homeland, and the fact that he was a vocal supporter of Scottish independence long before the referendum in 2014, many thought was responsible for the delay in his knighthood.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said earlier this week that she was ‘heartbroken’ to hear of Connery’s death. “Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons,” she said in a statement. “Sean was born into a working class Edinburgh family and through talent and sheer hard work, became a film icon and one of the world’s most accomplished actors.”
So say we all.
