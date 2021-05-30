A mural painted by a North Lamar High School senior who recently enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps memorializes the life and service of former student and fallen Marine Sgt. Jay Hoskins, killed in action in August 2009 in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.
How Assistant Principal Patrick Fuller came to recruit artist Alex Copeland is as touching as is the mural with Hoskins’ portrait that graces a wall outside the gymnasium where recipients of the Jay Hoskins Memorial Scholarship will be featured.
“I went to school with Jay, who was a year younger than me, and we played football and hung out together as friends,” Fuller said, explaining he has been wanting to honor his friend with a mural for several years. “I knew about the scholarship and thought a mural would be a nice way to recognize both Jay and the scholarship winners.”
Copeland, who came to North Lamar in eighth grade from Victoria, attended her freshman and sophomore years at North Lamar, then transferred to Chisum her junior year, where an entry in Visual Arts Scholastic Event competition found its way to state.
“She returned to North Lamar this year, and I asked her at the beginning of the year if she would be interested in painting the mural,” Fuller said, adding she is the most talented artist to come through North Lamar in the six years he has been on campus. “I gave her a photograph of Jay and told her to take it from there.”
Working whenever time allowed, after school and on weekends, Copeland began work on the mural shortly after the beginning of the school year, and finished it just in time for a surprise presentation a couple of weeks ago for Hoskins’ mother and stepfather, who attend a scholarship presentation each year.
“It took my breath away because it looks just like him,” Michelle Widner said of her son’s portrait. “She is a very talented young lady, and it is amazing the time and effort she put into it. We greatly appreciate the way the school has always remembered Jay, and have never let his memory die.”
During the summer, Copeland said she had been in contact with a Marine recruiter as she began to explore options for life after high school, but did not decide to join the Marines until recently.
“Being a Marine has more meaning to me now,” Copeland said.
Principal Mark Keith, a 1990 North Lamar graduate, said he has been admiring Copeland’s talent all year as work on the mural progressed.
“I see her down there all the time, and then to see what it actually looks like now, I mean it’s just brilliant, and a beautiful piece for sure,” Keith said. “That caliber of work, that natural talent, it’s just undeniable.”
Keith complimented Fuller for bringing the tribute to Hoskins to fruition.
“This story is so great having a Marine painting a fallen Marine and then the connection to North Lamar that is there,” Keith said.
