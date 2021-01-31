And then there was that bout of hormones that took control of me somewhere around 1968 or ’69. Cousin and I were sitting on Granny’s front porch, shooting at the guide wire stabilizing the 50-foot TV antenna with our BB guns just to hear the zing, when we saw two girls coming across the pasture.
I immediately recognized my cousin, I’ll call Gloria, to avoid any litigious endeavors. She was about a year older than me, four older than Cousin. It was the other teenager who captured my attention. The evening sun backlit her blonde hair and as she came closer to the bobwire fence, profound changes happened in my body.
“I think I’m coming down with something.”
Cousin frowned at me.
“What’s wrong? You were just fine a second ago.”
“My stomach hurts. I can’t get my breath.” I squinted at the vision approaching the ten-foot pipe gate. “My head’s spinning and I don’t feel like doing anything at all.”
“We weren’t doing anything anyway. You losing your sight? Why’re you squinting?” He felt my forehead. “Hey, Mama does this when I’m not feeling good.”
I jerked away because I didn’t want the approaching Vision to see him touch me. To get that stain off her first impression of me, I cocked the air rifle and rested it on my thigh, just like John Wayne.
It seemed they were moving in slow motion, but after a couple of decades, they stopped in front of us and Gloria spoke.
“Hey Rev. Roger. What’re y’all doing?”
The sickness somehow took my voice. Cousin spoke up.
“Just settin’ here.”
I put on my best manly look and assumed a pose with the BB gun in the crook of my arm, one that I felt made me look like a great hunter despite the jitters that took control of my body.
“I was telling Phoebe here how good Aunt Esther’s teacakes were.” Gloria watched me take up another pose. “We came by to see if she had any. This is Phoebe.”
Thinking I was going to pass out for lack of oxygen, I focused on the Vision in white jeans and a plaid shirt made from some kind of clingy material. Intently focused on the detailed pockets of that shirt, I finally sucked in a deep breath.
“I’ve never seen hair so straight.”
Gloria noticed my expression.
“We just ironed it.”
I’d never heard of such a thing.
“On the ironing board?”
The Vision named Phoebe spoke in a voice full of honey.
“Yeah, I just laid my head down and she went to work.” She cut her eyes at me and gave that shoulder length hair a flip. “Like it?”
Nodding like a demented ventriloquist dummy, I tried to think of something to say.
“It suits me if you like it.” I again reverted to John Wayne and shot the guide wire. The BB hit with a satisfying zing.
“Good shot,” said the Vision named Phoebe. “Can I try?”
Here’s how my imagination went.
I stood.
“Sure. Let me help.” I cocked the air rifle and handed it to her, pointing at the muzzle. “This is the end that shoots. I think you should try something bigger than a wire.”
She gave a lilting laugh.
“How do I do it?”
I stepped behind her and reached around to hold the BB gun.
“Just snug it up to your shoulder. Now aim down the barrel and put that little round sight on the wire and squeeze.”
“I’m scared.”
“Don’t be. You’ll be fine.” I said, breaking into a soft Elvis song that I crooned into her ear.
Instead, she snatched the rifle, cocked it, and shot a cast iron wash tub sitting by the smokehouse. The BB ricocheted off the pot and punched a hole in the upper pane of a double hung bedroom window.
“Good shot,” I said, taking it from her and spinning an explanation in my head for when one of the adults saw the hole. Our hands touched, and electricity snapped, sharp and loud.
She spoke.
“Did you feel that?”
An Elvis sneer dropped my upper lip.
“I did.”
“You cut me with a hangnail.”
I bit it off.
“It won’t happen again.”
She reached out with a hand as delicate as china and ran her finger through my boy’s regular haircut. The tip of her tongue peeked out to touch those painted lips, just like Cher. “What’s that in your hair?”
“H.A.”
“What’s that?”
“Hair oil.”
“Don’t ever use that stuff again, and I may come see you some time.”
The world spun as they passed us, in search of teacakes. I watched the Vision named Phoebe climb the porch steps. She stopped at the screen door as Gloria went inside. We made eye contact. She smiled, a tiny dimple at the corner of her mouth.
She raised a forefinger and I watched in rapt fascination, wondering what she was doing with that delicious appendage with the red painted nail. She put the tip of that exquisite finger on the point of her own chin and slowly pushed upward, closing her mouth.
I couldn’t figure out what she was doing, until Cousin reached out with his own dirty finger and pushed up on my chin.
“I think she’s telling you to close your mouth before the flies get in.”
The Vision named Phoebe went inside as I stood there without moving a muscle, feeling as intelligent as a bodark fence post. My blood pressure finally stabilized and I let out a long-held breath.
Cousin leaned in.
“You all right? You look like you’re getting worse.”
“Don’t ever touch me again. You ruined the moment.”
“What moment?”
“The one that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
And I never saw her again, but during my later teenage years I thought of her as the one who got away.
