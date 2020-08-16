From a young age, Marianne Whitehouse knew she had a passion for learning and wanted to be an educator. And for nearly five decades, she has been just that, serving Clarksville ISD in several roles over the years. Now, she’s ready to retire.
Whitehouse got her first taste of being an educator while she was still a student herself at Clarksville High School. It didn’t take long for her to become enamored with the idea of pursuing a career as a teacher.
“It started when I was in high school and we had a teacher support program,” she said. “We could go over to the elementary school for a period of the day, and help teachers out by doing some work in the classroom. I participated in that, worked with a first grade class, and just really fell in love with that whole process and procedure.”
With a career goal in mind, Whitehouse attended the University of North Texas, where she majored in elementary education. After earning her degree, she returned to her hometown to put her degree to use.
“I came right back home to Clarksville because this is where I always wanted to be,” Whitehouse said. “I never really desired to be anywhere else but right back in Northeast Texas.”
Whitehouse began her career with Clarksville ISD in 1977 as a teacher at Clarksville Elementary School.
As a teacher, Whitehouse said she put a big emphasis on the importance of reading.
“The necessity of children reading has always been very important to me,” she said. “Not just that they learn to read, but they use reading to travel to places they’ll never know and unlock new worlds.”
For her, education went beyond simply imparting curriculums and preparing students for tests.
“My philosophy has always been the education of the whole child,” Whitehouse said. “You can’t pay attention to just academics. You have to pay attention to their physical needs, their emotional needs (and) their psychological needs.”
She did that by taking the time and effort to get to know all of her students personally, and be involved in their lives.
She held the position for five years before she decided to take a hiatus to spend time raising her children.
Though she said she’s glad she took the time to focus on her family, she said she also tremendously missed teaching during those years.
“I missed the classroom everyday,” she said. “I missed working with my coworkers — working with people who had the same set of goals I had. And I missed the students too.
“I was committed to staying at home until my youngest child turned three, and I’m very, very glad I did that; but I was eager to get back, too.”
After eight years, she rejoined the district, this time as the elementary school’s music teacher, a position she held for 16 years. The transition to music teacher was a seamless one she said, as she always worked to weave the arts into her lesson plans as much as possible.
“As a teacher I was always keenly interested in what children will portray in art if they’re just given the opportunity to freely draw and express themselves,” she said.
As the music teacher, she made sure to hold plenty of performances, plays and more.
“Our community needed an artistic or performance outlet,” Whitehouse said. “We did a lot of plays and things of that nature. For a long time we did a play per grade level. The kids liked it and the parents did too.”
The most rewarding part of being a teacher, she said, was watching students have breakthroughs.
“When I was with the alternative program, I had a young lady in my class — who’s now 18 — and she desperately knew she wanted something different from her life. None of her family had graduated high school, but she was the first high school graduate in her family in generations.
“Her life goal as a kid was to work in an office where she could dress. She pushed on, graduated high school, and then got the training as a CNA, got a medical assistant’s job, and now works for the Health Department in Paris. Watching students who were hard to teach at 10 but easy to at 19, because they grew into great young men and women, that was extremely satisfying.”
After 16 years in that role, Whitehouse was put in charge of the newly-created ACE program, a credit acceleration program that aimed to help children graduate and be prepared for college. She led the program for six years, Whitehouse said.
“We probably helped 400-500 kids over the years I headed that up,” she said.
And for the last eight years, Whitehouse has served as the elementary school’s principal. In that time, she’s overseen a number of changes and improvements she’s proud of, she said.
“One of the most important things we did was add a mental health worker on campus, I think,” she said. “We also passed a capital funding campaign to improve the playground equipment on that campus as well, which I’m proud of.”
As principal, Whitehouse said she was initially surprised by how intense the responsibility was. However, it didn’t take long for her to get totally acclimated.
“I had no idea the level of work the position demanded,” she said. “You’re the servant of the campus and it’s your job to make sure everyone else there has what they need to succeed in their job. So as principal, you serve the custodians, you serve the kitchen, you serve the paraprofessionals and you of course serve the teachers. You serve everyone.”
Through it all, Whitehouse has maintained a deep and abiding love for her hometown community and Clarksville ISD.
“I’m passionate about our community and this school,” Whitehouse said. “This is where I wanted to spend my career, and to be able to do that has been a blessing. I think the school is the lifeblood of the community, and I loved doing my part in that.”
