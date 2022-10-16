Many years ago, I was sound asleep in the motel room I shared with Wrong Willie in north-central Texas when something woke me up. It could have been a car or truck passing on the highway, but traffic had been going past all night and I’d managed to sleep through it.
I wondered if it was the ghost of whoever had passed away in the room next to us. No, I didn’t make that up. When the Hunting Club membership arrived at the old motel the day before and asked for adjoining rooms, we were told that wasn’t possible.
Wrong Willie was that kid in school that questioned everything, and his younger self appeared that afternoon.
The desk clerk looked uncomfortable.
“Because someone died in there and we’re not renting it out.”
“We don’t mind. None of us are superstitious, we just want our rooms to connect.”
“Well, um, there was a problem.”
I couldn’t help but join in.
“We deal with problems every day in our jobs.”
“Fine, then. Look, guys, the man passed away in there and we didn’t find him for nearly a week.”
Stunned into silence, we pondered the implications of a body lying undetected in a motel for seven days. Doc scratched his chin.
“Just how often are the rooms cleaned around here?”
There was that uncomfortable look from the desk clerk again.
“Every day…now. The cleaning lady assigned to that wing is no longer with us. We fired her.”
So with that introduction to the Trade Winds hotel, we agreed to take rooms on the other end of the mid-’50s motel/hotel, and that’s when something woke me up.
Lying in bed, I listened.
My eyes adjusted to the dim light filtering in around the curtains and I saw Wrong Willie wasn’t in his bed. That’s not unusual. He sometimes only sleeps for three or four hours at night, and is often up well before dawn when we’re hunting and camping. It’s always great to have him around, since coffee is ready by the time our eyes open.
The clock beside the bed read 3 a.m. Willie was outside, having a conversation with someone at a sketchy motel three hours before dawn. Now, that boy can talk to a stump when he wants to, and seldom lets a conversation die for lack of participation, but I couldn’t figure out what was going on.
Putting on my clothes, I flicked on the light and saw the door wasn’t fully closed. I peeked out to see Willie in a deck chair in front of our room, talking to a man holding six pairs of shoes.
“These look like they could fit you.” The apparently pre-owned tennis shoes dangled by their strings knotted together.”
“I don’t wear tennis shoes.”
“But you would if you had a pair, I bet.” The stranger in jeans and a tee shirt glanced down at Willie’s feet. “What size do you wear?”
The man looked disappointed.
“These are ten and a half.”
“Too small.” Willie said. “I don’t need any shoes, anyway.”
“Especially not at three in the morning.” I joined in the conversation, because there was nothing else to do that early, so why wouldn’t I stand outside of a motel room and discuss footwear?
The guy finally noticed me.
“You wanna buy some shoes?”
“Don’t need any. I want coffee, or sleep.”
“I don’t have any coffee, but I have shoes.”
“We’ve established that fact. Willie, what’s going on?”
“D-Boy here has some shoes he wants to sell.” He grinned and delivered that statement as if it was common for people to be in the middle of a haberdashery transaction in the middle of the night outside of a motel room. “Making college money.”
Doc cracked the door and stuck his head outside.
“We’re negotiating the sale of footwear,” I said. “It’s apparently what you do here at this time of the morning in Wichita Falls.”
The guy looked at Doc and made his pitch. Wrong Willie and I joined to round out the chorus as we spoke in three-part harmony.
“You want to buy some shoes?”
Doc opened the door, revealing that he was wearing only his underwear and holding a twelve-gauge shotgun.
“No, I just want to sleep.”
“Guess y’all don’t want no shoes after all.” D-Boy took his merchandise and hoofed it across the parking lot and out of sight.
“I really didn’t need your help in negotiations,”Willie sighed. “I think I could have gotten him down on the price.”
“You should have done it more quietly.” I looked across the parking lot at an all-night café. “I’m going to get coffee if anyone wants to join me.”
“I’m going back to bed.” Doc closed the door.
Wrong Willie and I went to the café to drink coffee and discuss the price of foot gear until it was time to meet our hunting guide.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.
