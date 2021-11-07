Once named for one of the country’s most celebrated civil rights leaders, a Paris city park now bears the name of a longtime community activist and educator. Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 1225 Johnson St. is now named Mrs. Joan Mathis Park.
It took a Paris City Council vote earlier this year to get the park renamed, and Mrs. Joan Mathis Park was unveiled in an Oct. 9 ceremony at the park. Mathis said she feels “beyond honored” to see the park bear her name, but getting her to take any credit for the positivity she’s spread throughout the community through the years is no easy task.
“I can’t tell you how much I rejoice in the gift of this honor, but the truth is that there are so many people in this community that deserve this honor just as much, if not more, than me, and I just want to say that the most important thing is to remember that we are absolutely all in this together,” Mathis said.
She’s been working side by side fellow community activists and volunteers for many years, through her church and through local organizations. She said she could talk all day about the countless people she’s met here who are working tirelessly towards the greater good. Among them are a man and woman she works with for her food bank delivery service, a pair of community workers she said have tirelessly dedicated themselves to baking bread to feed the hungry. Every week, Mathis is able to deliver four huge bags of fresh-baked bread to people in need because of the duo’s unwavering commitment to community service.
“I have never in my life felt underprivileged in this community. I have always felt so blessed, loved and appreciated,” Mathis said of Paris.
Mathis grew up in what she calls “The Village,” where she was surrounded by an extended family of love and support and by her teachers, principal and school bus driver, who also was her mother.
After graduating from Powderly High School in 1956, Mathis earned her associate’s degree from Paris Junior College followed by a bachelor’s degree from Wiley College by 1961, and she had a job teaching at her alma mater — by that time called North Lamar High School — “before I could even unpack my bags home from college.” She spent 51 years of her life as an educator in Red River Valley public schools and at Paris Junior College, where she worked as an English teacher for 39 years.
The community has been so supportive of her all her life that giving back is what just makes her happy in her retirement years, Mathis said.
“It has been such a pleasure knowing Mrs. Mathis and being a witness to all her charity work in our community, from all the nonprofits and volunteer work she does to her influence as an educator. It has been a joy of mine to see this honor bestowed upon her,” Paris Mayor Paula Portugal said. “Further, it has also brought the park to the forefront of our plans for the city, and we are presently dedicating more time and money to making it even more appealing for future generations, preserving Joan’s legacy of service work in our town for years to come.”
There was some concern expressed during City Council’s discussion to rename the park, thereby taking Martin Luther King Jr.’s name off it, however, Councilman Gary Savage offered a response that might have eased any anxiety.
“You can honor Martin Luther King Jr. by naming the park for Joan Mathis because she is the epitome of what Dr. King stood for,” he said.
