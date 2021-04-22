Crazy, crazy weather — temperatures running from the low 80s to low 40s, plus wind and rain. All of this adds to the confusion of the fish and the fishermen as well.
With the conditions changing almost daily, now it’s more important to work the higher percentage spots on whichever lake you are on. Yes, the higher percentage spots are the most protected areas. These places will have a few slight degrees warmer water, and this will give you a better chance to catch a fish or two, and maybe even more.
The protected spots are also affected by the changing conditions a little. Even in these areas repeating your cast with different baits is a must. Reaction baits might work, but with the conditions, I think they aren’t really your higher percentage baits. I think creature-type, wacky-rigged soft plastic, jigs, shakey heads or Texas rigged worms fished around some type of cover is your best bet. If you are using a wacky rig, shakey head or a Texas rig, try different retrieves — maybe even soak the lure.
According to the weather forecast, we can expect colder weather and even storms Friday. All of this is predicted before Brannan’s Big Bass Tournament on Saturday, but again, according to the forecast, Saturday is supposed to be good. Fishing might be tough, but keep in mind that somewhere on Mayse there will be an aggressive fish ready to take your bait. That aggressive fish might just happen to be the fish of a lifetime, worth $1,000 if you’re in the tournament — that wouldn’t be a bad day at all.
Remember, with these conditions, the fish that were shallow might have pulled back to deeper water. This might be the time to use a Zig-Zag worked shallow, and if you don’t get a hit, move out to deeper water. Working shallow and deep, you need to have several rods rigged with your shallow baits plus a Carolina Rig and a medium running crankbait. Another bait that will work is the A-Rig and if you find rock or wood, a jig is also a good bet.
Keep in mind, you are after one big fish, so work those areas slowly using repeated casts with several different baits, and take your time.
Good luck everybody, stay safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 63 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Black bass are excellent on top waters, finesse jigs, chatter baits, frogs and skirted jigs in 2 to 10 feet near shorelines, brush and in the creeks. Crappie are excellent on minnows and chartreuse jigs in brush piles, under docks and in creeks. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 8 to 15 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water clear; 63 degrees; 1.07 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, square billed crankbaits, skirted jigs and flukes near coves and creek mouths. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and creeks. White bass are good on slabs in the creeks, shallow channels and main lake humps. Chain Pickerel are good with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are fair on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait in 5 to 15 feet.
Cooper: Water stained; 61 degrees; 0.06 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on shallow diving crankbaits, soft plastics, bladed spinners and skirted jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25 to 35 feet with slabs and over humps, ridges and in main lake creeks with spoons and rooster tails. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and near timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 60 to 64 degrees; 0.37 feet low. Largemouth bass are excellent on bladed spinners, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic frogs and skirted jigs in 2 to 12 feet. White and yellow bass are good with spoons and swimbaits in the creeks and feeder arms. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near docks and creeks. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 4 to 14 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.94 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on football jigs, plastic lizards and craws and lipless crankbaits near points, creeks and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 0.26 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh-cut bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on swimbaits, lizards, craws, skirted jigs and jerk baits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits near points, flats and creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge pilings and creek channels.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 61 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass are good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows and standing timber. White bass fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits and jigs along creek channels and the river channel. White bass and crappie are good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and shorelines.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 60 degrees and murky. White bass are good on jigs, minnows and spinnerbaits below the dam, along creek channels and the river channel. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake river channel and shorelines. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake river channel, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout are good on nymphs, PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and the spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 61 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points and shorelines. White and spotted bass good on crankbaits and topwater lures in coves, main lake and points; look for surfacing fish chasing shad. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass are good on crankbaits, lipless baits and spinnerbaits in coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp along creek channels and spillway.
Texoma: Elevation below normal, water 60 degrees. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad in the main lake and around points. Stripers are being caught on the northern part of the lake between Hwy. 70 and teh railroad bridge. Blue catfish fair on dough bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, creek channels and main lake. Blue cats are still being caught between 25 to 35 feet of water on juglines and rod-and-reel. Largemouth bass are good fishing swim jigs, lipless crankbaits, poppers and chatter baits in 3 to 10 feet. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting pretty well around the lake. Some places are better than others due to the water being warmer in that area.
Fish smart, be safe and I’ll see you on the lake.
