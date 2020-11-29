Last week I wrote about two mRNA vaccines, one produced by Pfizer and the other by Moderna. As a short review, these mRNA vaccines seek to get your body’s cells to produce the viral spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. The mRNA injected with these vaccines is simply the instructions for building the spike protein SAR-CoV-2 uses to infect your cells.
Like all vaccines, the goal is to get your immune system to mount a defense against the spike protein and build immunological memory. Once you have T-cells and B-cells that can recognize that spike protein, they will take it out quickly next time they encounter it. You still catch the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but with a primed immune system ready to destroy it once it enters.
This mRNA technology has revolutionary potential for many fields, but it is not the only approach to making a vaccine. Traditionally, vaccines were produced by growing large amounts of the virus you wanted to vaccinate against, often inside chicken eggs. You then use that virus to try and stimulate the desired immune response. The famous MMR vaccine uses a live but weakened form of the virus. Others, like the flu vaccines, use inactivated or “dead” whole viral particles. In contrast, some like the HPV or shingles vaccine just use bits and pieces of the virus, not the entire thing. These older methods are a bit slow, so you need new ideas and faster technology when trying to vaccinate against a novel pandemic-level virus in a matter of months.
The third vaccine to announce the completion of Phase 3 trials is made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Their approach to creating a vaccine is different from Pfizer and Moderna, but it is definitely not traditional. Dr. Sarah Gilbert, a British vaccinologist and the co-founder of Vaccitech, is leading the project. The idea behind their vaccine is based on genetic engineering. Their weapon of choice against potentially any new virus is a genetically modified cold virus found in chimpanzees. The virus has been changed to not cause disease, but it is still very effective at getting inside cells, the critical first step all viruses need.
Dr. Gilbert’s modified and now patented Trojan horse is called Chimpanzee Adenovirus Oxford One or ChAdOx1. You can think of ChAdOx1 as a Trojan horse that you could change the contents of, a sort of delivery tool for getting whatever you want inside cells. In this case, the research team has placed the genetic code for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein inside the ChAdOx1 delivery virus. Now you simply inject your patient, and the modified ChAdOx1 will hand-deliver the package for you. Once it gets into your cells, the only code inside is directing the cells to build that SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Your cells make it and present it to your immune system. This stimulates T-cell and B-cell responses to the spike protein, and now you have immunological memory.
The game for all three is the same idea: Get your body to learn what that spike protein for SARS-CoV-2 looks like so that both your humoral and cellular immune responses are ready for it when the time comes. The Oxford vaccine is not looking as effective as Pfizer and Moderna currently, but it is easy to make and cheaper. Time will tell which approach proves best.
