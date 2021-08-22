An unseen mourning dove called from the Leland cypress trees surrounding my back yard. Sitting in the cool air out under the patio cover while listening to thunder and soft summer rain, (something extremely unusual for August), I recalled an equally rainy day on my grandparent’s farm back during my larval stages when…
…the Old Man came into my grandmother’s farmhouse kitchen cooled by a soft breeze coming through the screen door. He was carrying two shotguns and a small metal can of 3-in-1 Oil.
“It seems like it always rains this close to opening day.”
He laid the guns on the little gray laminate and chrome table. It was an annual tradition I always looked forward to, the beginning of hunting season. Cleaning the guns always came with good stories.
Shifting a chew in his cheek, he sat at the table and picked up my .410.
“You remember how to break this down?”
I did. He watched while I disassembled the little shotgun. My grandmother moved behind us, from the stove, to the fridge, to the sink, cooking dinner. Mama had been drying dishes. She sat across from us, using the damp towel to wipe the table.
Satisfied with what I was doing, the Old Man took his double-barrel apart.
“Did I ever tell you this shotgun was the only thing Mama saved when our house burned down?”
I paused, waiting for him to cut a piece of string to tie around a rag patch. I could have done it, but tradition dictated we do everything in order.
“No sir. I knew it belonged to Daddy John.”
“It did. All of us kids were gone, probably running the hills and hollers, and Mama was there by herself for once.” He cut a piece of cotton string with his razor-sharp pocketknife. “What we called a house wasn’t nothin’ but a shack, and a piece of the ceiling above the stove fell in. It landed in the skillet she was frying in, and grease went everywhere and caught the whole place on fire.”
“It’s a wonder she didn’t burn up, too.” Mama tore some old sacking into patches.
“But she didn’t.” He tied the string to a piece of sacking and dribbled enough oil to soak it and handed it to me. “That old place went up in a flash. I reckon she tried to put it out, but it was too late. She grabbed the shotgun up and ran outside to shoot it off. Daddy was in the field below, and she figured he’d hear the shots and come running.”
The Old Man’d also brought a couple of small washers. I tied one onto the string opposite the patch and dropped it through the barrel. It was easier to get the string all the way through like that, and then I pulled the patch through. It came out relatively clean, because we’d done the same thing when we put them up months earlier.
“He left the mule standing in the row, but by the time he got there on foot, the whole house was burning. This shotgun was the only thing they saved.”
Mama opened the newspaper and slid a piece across to me.
“Put that patch here when you’re finished with it.”
The Old Man pulled his own patch through one of the barrels. He grinned around his chew.
“You did the same thing to me when we were living in Kermit right after we got married.”
“Good lord, all that sand and grit.” She rolled her eyes and pulled a string of black hair off her forehead. “You were getting oil all over our table then, too. We’d just got it and that was the only piece of furniture that was ours. That was the second time I could have pulled your head off.”
“When was the first?” The question came out of my mouth without consideration, but I loved to hear stories even back then.
She grinned.
“Well, it was when your daddy and I were dating.”
I had to think about that one. It had never occurred to me they’d dated, and apparently, the Old Man hadn’t thought of it that way, either.
“Dating? We were around each other all our lives. I wanted you to go with me, but you wouldn’t.”
“You were too dangerous.”
My grandmother chuckled, the first sound she’d made. She set a plate of biscuits beside us and added a saucer containing homemade butter. She nudged the Old Man with her elbow.
“You were, too.”
They were getting off into the weeds.
“So why’d you want to pull his head off?”
“Because he was off out in West Texas, working the oil rigs and I was sitting home wondering if we’d ever get married. We both talked about it, but nothing was happening. So one day I wrote him a letter and I told him I was going out with his cousin on a Friday night, called him by name.
“Well, your daddy got the letter on Thursday, quit his job right then and drove all the way home right then. It jolted him off high center and we got married right after.”
I held the .410’s barrel up and sighed down the inside, noting the gleam of fresh oil. “And then I came along later.”
Mama laughed.
“A lot later.”
“Did you ever want to pull his head off after that?”
Their eyes locked and volumes of information passed between them. The Old Man handed me another patch.
“You know, sometimes you shouldn’t say what comes into your head.”
They drifted on to another conversation while my grandmother crowded us off the table with fried chicken, creamed potatoes, beans and an assortment of small dishes filled with leftovers from previous meals.
Now that I look back, that day was still another lesson about people, and listening. It took a while, but I eventually learned not to say what came into my head without thinking first.
