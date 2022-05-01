‘The Northman” felt much like a cross between “The Green Knight” and final scenes in “Apocalypse Now,” if that sheds any light on my opinion. It’s a two and a half-hour slog based on the revenge legend of Amleth, who lived only to avenge his father’s murder. It is an artful and predictably grisly view of Viking lore, and one in which Alexander Skarsgard (who plays the title role and also produced) had expressed interest for several years.
The screenplay came about in surprisingly organic fashion. On a trip to Iceland with his wife, director Robert Eggers met Bjork, who introduced him to Icelandic poet/novelist Sjon, who co-authored the screenplay with Eggers. In talking to Skarsgard about other projects, Eggers broached the Viking movie project and the dye was cast.
An impressive cast including Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe was announced in late 2019. And Claes Bang, who played the lead in Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or winning 2017 film “The Square,” was signed to play Fjölnir the Brotherless, Amleth’s uncle, who murdered his father and stole his mother away. And, of course, Bjork has a small role.
Ireland is effectively substituted for Viking lands and Iceland. Kidman’s chiseled cheeks are puffed out for Queen Gudrun, Amleth’s mother — who turns out not to be the woman he thought he knew as a child. Taylor-Joy wears long flaxen locks to play Olga of the Birch Forest, a Slavic sorceress and slave sold to Fjolnir along with Amleth, who has hidden away in a slave ship sailing for Iceland. Amleth learned that Fjolnir was unseated as King by Harald of Norway, and fled with his family to Iceland where he farms.
“The Northman” made $26 million opening weekend. It will need $200 mil to break even with production costs and marketing.
The binge-worthy limited series I recommend is “Anatomy of a Scandal,” which Netflix coyly dropped in April ’22 after declining to provide an opening date when pressed by the press. It boasts a stellar cast in Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend in a story about wealth, privilege, old school ties and the politics of guilt.
Miller is Sophie Whitehouse, married to Tory MP (Member of Parliament) James Whitehouse, who confesses one night that he has been having an affair with one of his aides and the British press, known for their red meat coverage, is breaking the news the next day.
Sophie, who has believed their marriage to be above reproach is stunned, but considering their two children and his career, stands by her man. It gets worse. The aide accuses him of rape and he is to stand trial. A second woman comes forward, claiming James raped a young student at Oxford. There was also that same night the death of another student and drugs were involved. James was there that night, along with his close friend, who is now Prime Minister.
The prosecuting counsel, played by Dockery, is Kate Woodcroft, QC (Queen’s Counsel), who has her own secrets. English actress Josette Simon plays James’ defense counsel.
This is the only binge-watching I’ve done since “The Queen’s Gambit.”
