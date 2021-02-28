How is it already March? It seems like just yesterday we were learning about some new virus in China that we may need to worry about a little bit. My, how the times have changed.
Typically, I see the average patient’s weight, blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure just slightly higher than usual around this time of year. Compounded by a year-long pandemic, and now a record-breaking winter storm to boot, many Parisians are grappling with health problems that have spiraled out of control secondary to lifestyle choices.
No worries. Instead of a “we’ve all been there once” approach, it seems like “we’re all there now” may be more appropriate this time around.
Health coaches often talk about goal setting. One of the best ways to approach a new weight loss or blood sugar goal is to draft a SMART goal — specific, measurable, relevant, achievable and time-bound. “I want to lose 3 pounds by giving up my daily soda over the next two weeks” is objectively better than “I need to lose some weight.”
But maybe that approach is not for everyone. Even small goals can seem overwhelming occasionally. Sometimes the process is a better focus than the outcome. Especially when it seems like everything around you seems to be sabotage.
If the New York Times bestseller list is any indication of current trends, developing new, healthy habits seems to be a trend on the rise. James Clear’s “Atomic Habits” is a fascinating read about how to develop tiny, sustainable habits that add up to big results. The focus is on (as the title would suggest) very, very small habits. One illustrative example Clear uses is a plane taking off from Los Angeles. A change in the trajectory of only 3 degrees can make a plane bound for New York land in North Carolina, yet the small change is undetected by its passengers. What may have been the difference of a few feet early in the plane’s journey adds up to hundreds of miles by the time the plane reaches the opposite coast.
Apply that same principle to your likely now long-gone New Year’s resolutions. “Learning French” seems impossible. “Learning one French word a day” will lead to fluency over a few years. On a long enough timeline, success and failure can each be the consequence of many small changes.
Consider coach Nick Saban’s quote concerning process instead of goals: “Don’t think about winning the SEC Championship. Don’t think about the national championship. Think about what you needed to do in this drill, on this play, at this moment. That’s the process: Let’s think about what we can do today, the task at hand.” Seven national championships say that may be a good plan for all of us.
If you are anything like me, home quarantine and cold weather meant plenty of warm comfort food and decreased physical activity. Tomorrow is a new day. You don’t have to eat rabbit food or give up everything you love to meet goals you may have previously set. Consider one small change instead: one less cigarette, one more sit up, one less soda, one more half-hour of walking or one more hour of sleep. At the end of the year, you may find that those small changes add up.
