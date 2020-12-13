An average marriage in the United States lasts just over eight years, but Mary and Elbert Desmond have blown right past that statistic with 65 years of marriage under their belts. At 88 years old, the two have stuck together since they married at the age of 23.
“I asked the man up there to give me 12 more years,” Elbert said, pointing toward the sky with a grin. “I want to make it to 100.”
Elbert and Mary were both born and raised in Paris, and Elbert said the two of them bonded over a passion he still holds today: dancing.
“At 88 years old, I’ll still be invited to a party and there will be women lined up, four or five in a row, because I keep the floor hot,” Elbert said, slapping his knee.
Mary attests to Elbert’s dancing chops, saying he still dances like the two did when they were younger. He likes to do the jitterbug. He even has a video of himself dancing at a party titled “The Desmond,” and still dances to it in his bedroom.
Elbert would come around to Mary’s house when the two were young and take her out to a dancing venue on Guest’s Corner, also known as Jesse’s Corner, an area on 5th Street where much of the Black community used to gather and businesses thrived Elbert said.
“That was part of the thriving Black community,” he said.
After they met, though, Elbert was shipped off to serve in Korea. During his time there, he suffered frostbite on his hands, but his pride from serving his country has never wavered. Family friend Stephanie Lee said Elbert was always honored to have served.
“Mr. Desmond was always very proud veteran,” Lee said. “He takes that very seriously.”
When Elbert came home from the war in 1953, he popped the question to Mary, knowing she was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. With little money to spend on a wedding, the two drove to the justice of the peace in Hugo, Oklahoma, and sealed the deal. Mary wore an elegant blue silk dress.
“My mother was my witness and (Elbert’s) was his,” Mary said, chuckling.
During their time together, Mary and Elbert welcomed three children, a son and two daughters, into the world. Their photos adorn the walls of their tidy home. Tragically, two of their children passed away and they lost a grandson as well, but Mary said their daughter still calls them every night to check in on them.
Throughout their years together, Elbert said he worked hard to make sure that Mary didn’t have to. She worked for eight years in home health, but was dedicated to keeping a home and taking care of the children. Lee, who grew up with the Desmonds’ daughter, said Elbert was always a provider. Lee said Mary kept a good home and was a humble, attentive mother.
“(Mary) was one of those types that has always been very humble and very appreciative of everything that she has, and that Mr. Desmond provided for them every day,” Lee said.
Lee said she has fond memories of growing up where Elbert would often give her and his daughter some coins to take down to a nearby cafe for snacks. He joked that it was a way to get some peace and quiet in the house.
“He’s always been a giving person, a very giving person,” she said. “That’s the word, humble and giving. He would always give the last to someone if they needed it.”
Elbert has a wealth of historical knowledge about Paris, stories passed down from his childhood. He will regale curious listeners with stories of days gone by, oral histories that are treasures to the community.
“(His knowledge) is very appreciative to me because sometimes we don’t remember, but he does. So it’s appreciative to me all the history that he has,” Lee said. “And that’s what we don’t do today, is think about the history that somebody that age has, and that’s why we need to sit down and listen to him whenever we can because it’s so important to our generation to listen to someone from that generation.”
The Desmond’s are both devout, but curiously go to different churches. Mary is a member of St. Paul Baptist Church and Elbert goes to Mount Zion United Methodist Church, but the pair have a bargain: Each year on Mother’s Day, Elbert goes to Mary’s church, and on Father’s Day she goes to his. Elbert said faith has been a key part in the success of their marriage. Through thick and thin, the two have stayed steadfast in their faith and devotion to each other, and it’s seen them through more than six decades of love.
