Someone is always asking me to recommend “a good film to watch.” And I’ve grown wary of answering, because I like a variety of films. I like war movies, cowboy movies, horror films, etc. I don’t mind films that are sexy or violent, but I don’t like films that combine them. I love a good romantic comedy, like the ones that Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks used to make. So you can imagine how delighted I was to learn that there was one I somehow missed back in 2006, streaming on Prime.