Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur’s film “Beast” is a very efficient thriller. That it is about a father trying to bond with his daughters on a trip that should be an introduction to the beauty of Africa, its land and its wildlife, and it’s called “Beast,” it should come as no surprise when their first day out they are terrorized by a rogue lion.
Recently widowed Dr. Nate Samuels has taken his girls, Meredith and Norah, to the Mopani Reserve in South Africa. Samuels, played by that great English actor Idris Elba (HBO’s “The Wire,” “Molly’s Game”) in what can only be called an athletic performance, needs to heal the wounds of the couple’s separation prior to their mother’s death from cancer. Showing the girls her village, reconnecting with the friend who introduced them, he thought would be something meaningful.
South African actor Sharlto Copley, who was so great in “District 9,” plays his old friend Martin Battles, a biologist who is the reserve’s manager. Their first day out, Martin shows them a lion pride, in which the two males maul him with affection as he’s known them from birth. He also observes one of them is injured, and notes that they are having trouble with poachers. It was rhinos and elephants, now lions — for their teeth, their claws, whatever can be sold.
Proceeding to the Tsonga community, where Nate met the girls’ mother, they find the village strangely quiet, and walking through it find villagers dead or dying from mauling. Martin immediately suspects a rogue lion, one whose pride has been taken from him by poachers and he is out for vengeance. Martin had remarked to the girls that it is the job of the females to bring in food, and the males job is to protect the pride.
Martin grabs a rifle and takes off through the brush. Nate waits with the girls in the jeep. A rifle shot alerts them to action from Martin, and it’s’ a while before he reports on the walkie talkie he was carrying. The lion attacked him and his leg is badly injured. He’s losing a lot of blood and is going into shock, and warns Nate that the lion is using Martin for bait to lure them out and they are to stay in the jeep. Although they are out of range for the radio, Martin assures them someone will come. Meredith can’t bear the thought of leaving Martin out there to die.
And so begins an incredibly tense cat and mouse game and there’s no playing with the food. I said “efficient,” and we were grateful “Beast” is only an hour and thirty-five minutes. But I found it a cracking good survival thriller and left the theater wondering how long it took Elba to recover from the shoot, and how long it would take Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries, who played the daughters, to visit a zoo.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
