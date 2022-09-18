Q. Dear Neil: We need some help identifying and controlling this wild growth. It originated where we had a non-producing pecan cut to the ground last winter. It came up in the spring and has grown more rapidly than anything we have ever seen. Should we dig it up and trash it, or will it turn into something desirable?

A. If it came up where you cut a pecan to the ground, there’s about a 100 percent chance that it is a sprout from that tree’s rootstock. When trees are cut back or broken off and still have healthy root systems it is very common for them to send out extremely vigorous new shoots. This is basically going to be a native pecan if that’s the case, probably the same non-producing tree that you tried to remove. Trace this new shoot back into the soil. If it appears to be coming from a bigger stump, and if you wanted to kill the whole thing out, you could drill into that stump and pour a broadleafed weedkiller (containing 2, 4-D) directly into the hole that you have made. The best time to do that would be very early spring.

