As a biologist, you study the living world to comprehend both the unity and diversity of life on Earth. We are trained to understand the massive variety in the forms of life on Earth, and yet still see that the goal of passing on DNA or RNA is always the same, no matter how strange something seems.
Life’s unity is apparent at the cellular and molecular levels, even if species appear very diverse. Comprehending the unity and diversity of life is a neverending quest that is continually evolving as new discoveries are made all the time. Most are not that shocking or weird, but every now and then, you run across a journal article that is so shocking it could make one lose their head. Ironically enough, the article I am speaking of involves a species that literally loses its head.
A recent article titled “Extreme autotomy and whole-body regeneration in photosynthetic sea slugs” was published in “Current Biology.” The article is free to read and has some fantastic videos and images attached to visualize the shocking behavior of two species of sacoglossan sea slug. One remarkable feature of these sea slugs is already well documented; they practice kleptoplasty. Imagine if you could steal the chloroplasts from the lettuce you ate and incorporate them into your skin. You could then walk outside and run photosynthesis just like a plant, stealing the carbon you need in your diet from the air using the sun’s energy. No food sources around for your carbon, no problem at all. These sea slugs do just that; they steal the chloroplast from the algae they eat and gather the chloroplast into their cells so that they can run photosynthesis when needed. That is one nifty trick, but it does not compare to their autotomy trick.
Autotomy is getting rid of a body part when needed and then growing it back again, like a lizard losing its tail to escape a predator. However, these sea slugs do not just lose a part of their body — they lose the entire thing. Like something from a Stephen King novel, these slugs can discard their whole body, and then their disembodied head lives on crawling around on its own. Keep in mind this slug just got rid of its heart, digestive tract and reproductive structures, to name a few. Why does it do this, and how does the head live for days without such key structures?
The researchers noticed the head began to eat algae within a few hours of being separated from the body. This may be the key to how the head remains alive while the body regenerates in about 20 days. The head is getting the energy it needs to restore the lost body through photosynthesis from those stolen chloroplasts. It took only seven days for the heart to begin growing back. So what would cause a slug to discard its entire body? The research team thinks they do this when heavily parasitized by a copepod. Only slugs carrying the parasites would discard their body through autotomy.
Imagine being able to drop a diseased body part or entire body and regrow it all in a month. Take the time to Google this and definitely watch the video of the slug head crawling around on its own. Science still has much to learn from these amazing creatures.
